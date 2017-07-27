Play Time with your Dog

Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. There are several positive outcomes from taking time out of a busy day to play with your dog. It sounds silly, but playing is great for our mental health as well as their’s. Be that goofy pet person that gets their dog all riled up, wiggly, smiling and then exhausted from the fun.

Going for daily walks, hikes, a game of fetch or having a play date with their favorite buddy offers opportunities for you and your dog to share special moments away from the hustle and bustle of life. Put away the phone and enjoy each moment shared.

Games like hide and seek are fun when the weather isn’t ideal for outside play, offering your dog mental exercise discovering what you’ve hidden for them. I’ve found treat stuffed toys are a real winner. If hide and seek isn’t your dog’s desire, try teaching them a new trick throughout the week. The mental stimulation can be exhausting.

Spending this daily quality time builds stronger bonds between you and your dog while giving them much needed attention, exercise and mental engagement. Just like people, dogs get bored, especially if they’re home alone for extended periods of time.

Undesirable issues can manifest due to boredom, like coming home to destroyed pillows, cushions, shoes or the trash being strewn about. Enriching your dog’s life can help alleviate some bad behaviors that are due to boredom.

The old saying a tried dog is a happy dog rings true. Plus, the additional activities can enrich both your lives as you share and learn together, realizing each other’s needs and desires. Some dogs are perfectly happy with a couple walks a day around the block; while other dogs want a good hour or two hike. As they age, these activities can shift; for instance, instead of a two hour hike, it’s a spin around the neighborhood. Even for older dogs, exercise and mental stimulation is essential. So, grab the ball, the leash or a toy and be that goof ball your dog loves to play with!

Till next time. Deb D’Andrea, founder of 4TheLuvOfDogz & the Caribou Dog Ranch is recognized by the State of Colorado as a Certified Canine Massage Therapist and will visit your home or Vet’s office to work with your dog. Canine Agility may be offered at the Caribou Dog Ranch in 2017 if there is interest. Deb currently has limited availability for new Petz Nanny Clients; and she bakes up fresh dog treats & doggy birthday cakes per order. For information contact Deb at 720-675-7078 or email: info@4theluvofdogz.com.