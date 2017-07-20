Pet “Evac-Pack”

Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. Now that we have entered into fire season, with several fire bans in Colorado and wildfires burning across many nearby States as well as Colorado; it’s a good idea to be prepared should a fire come to your area. Many people who have lived here for a while have ready to go, packed up evac-packs which include not only medicine, clothes, food and water; but also priceless valuables. If not already pre-packed, many people know exactly where these items are so they can pack and leave in a timely fashion.

Having an evac-pack prepared for your pets is a good idea too. Not only can the pet pack include medicine, food and water, but also favorite toys, treats and dog blankets. When packing a bag for your pets, think about what is going to be most comforting to them throughout the evacuation time and include those items if possible. For cats, disposable litter trays, litter and garbage bags can easily be packed and stored ahead of time.

To build your own bag, include at least a 3-7 day water and food supply for your pet and basic first aid supplies. Include a copy of their medical records, a photo of your pet(s), and pack an extra collar and leash. One of my must haves is the self-adherent cohesive sports tape that can be used in a multitude of situations. Stretch gauze bandages and triple antibiotic ointment with pain relief are just a few of the items you’ll discover in my bag. I’ve found baby-wipes invaluable in a number of situations and they last for a long time when properly resealed.

There are many evac-packs or kits you can purchase online for pets and people. These packs range in price and in what they contain, so if you’re going to order one, be sure they have what you need for your area. There are stickers you can purchase or get for free to place on your home indicating you have animals inside (https://secure.aspca.org/take-action/order-your-pet-safety-pack); and establish a plan for a neighbor to get your pets should something occur while you’re away. Some groups suggest a binder at the front door with instructions for anyone who would be given this precious responsibility.

The ASPCA has an app specifically designed for natural disasters that not only provides advice regarding what to do in a critical time, but can store your pet’s medical records, help in recovering a missing pet, and also includes information on what to consider if you have horses, birds, reptiles and other small animals. You can read more and download the ASPCA On-Hand at All Times app on their site: https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/disaster-preparedness

Be fire aware and be prepared should the time come. You’ll be thankful you thought ahead to plan for you and your pets.

