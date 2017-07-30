Panthers place high in league

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland High School track team brought home top places in the Mile High League Championships in Longmont last weekend. Junior Sarah Davidson and freshman Helen Cross swept the distance events with Davidson taking first in the 1600 and Cross taking second. Then in the 3200 meter run, Cross took first and Davidson took second.

Freshman Alex Sorokach was in the top ten of the 800 meter, taking seventh place.

Adam Figgins came in fifth place in boys’ 800 meter race.

The NHS track team has made great strides this year and with a large group of middle school runners and jumpers coming up, the team will have depth as well as talent.

The 2A State Track Championships will take place on Thursday and Friday, May 18, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the Jefferson County Stadium.

Individual places and times:

1600 meter

1. Sarah Davidson, 5:30.89; 2. Helen Cross, 5:32.13

Nederland 8

3200 meter:

1. Helen Cross, 12:15.87; 2. Sarah Davidson, 12:18.37

4 by 800 relay:

3. Nederland High School, 11:0.78

800 meter:

7. Alex Sorokach, 2:51.27

Discus:

13. Karen Sorokach, 58 feet, 5 inches

Shot put:

10. Karen Sorokach, 21 feet, 6.25 inches

Boys’ 100 meter dash:

10. Garrett Ceurvorst: 12.64

Boys’ 1600 meter:

12. Adams Figgins, 5:12.00

Boys’ 200 meter:

13. Lance Bell, 25:51

Boys’ 3200 meter:

14. Scout Edmondson, 12:38.53

Boys’ 800 meter:

5. Adam Figgins, 2:13.86; 16. Hakan Chunton, 3:00.24

(Originally published in the May 11, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)