Moose and Dogs

Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. While there could be several reasons why moose have become prevalent around Nederland and are now a common sight in town, wandering more populated areas like Old Town or being sighted frequently along trails, the fact is, moose are here.

Cohabitating with wildlife is one of several reasons people choose to live in the mountains, and if our families include dogs or cats, we realize the hazards mountain living presents. Educating oneself about how to handle various wildlife encounters is essential to the safety of our pets and us.

In the case of moose, it’s best to provide them a wide berth and never let your dogs chase them. Dogs are not considered friends by moose, and they will stomp and kick a dog even if they are on leash or in what’s considered a dogs’ ‘yard’. Moose have no sense of ‘yard,’ the whole forest is their ‘yard.’ Moose can become more aggressive if they are hungry, during mating season, or when protecting their young. If you see a young calf on his own, it’s recommended to exit the area and be very careful, as momma moose is close by.

Moose look for areas to rest and relax which aren’t always in the forest. They can choose to take a siesta under your deck, against your house, on the driveway or road, or along your favorite trail. As with many animals, moose give off warning signals to let you know they are going to attack. If you see their hump long hairs raise, their ears become flat against their head, and they are licking their lips, it’s time to start looking for something to duck behind like a tree, car, building or fence. If they start slowly walking towards you, this is not a sign they want to be your friend.

When letting your dogs outside, a quick walk around the yard beforehand can help reduce the likelihood of a moose encounter. A friend of mine visited my property early morning and fortunately walked around prior to letting his dogs out of his car. He came upon a couple moose happily grazing around the corner and out of sight of where the car was parked. A quick clap of his hands and a couple shout outs, and the moose moseyed over to the neighbors’ yard to continue their morning feast.

