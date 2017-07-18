Mission group brings energy, love to Ned

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the summer, Nederland is blessed with having groups of young people, members of mission groups from various parts of the country, come to Nederland with the goal of offering assistance in group or individual projects.





The Rocky Mountain Mission has made pilgrimages to Nederland for the last few years. The program has proved successful for both the Nederland beneficiaries and the teens who enjoy a week-long trip in the Colorado mountains and the fellowship they find along the way. Hosted by the Nederland Community Presbyterian Church, the teens stay in the church, camping in the pews, cooking their dinners and breakfasts and then heading into the community to do their good works.

The Rocky Mountain Mission Spiritual Leader is NCPC Pastor Hansen Wendlandt and the projects coordinator is Jim Reis.

The first group was from the Hope Presbyterian Church in Omaha, Nebraska and included Rus Kosits Associate Pastor, Jacob Claus. Darci Davis, Molly Davis. Lincoln Thomas and Gilbert Lovett. The second group was from the New Life Presbyterian Church in Roseville, Minnesota and consisted of: Riz Prakasim, Pastor, Renisha Prakasim, Derward Johnson Sr, Chanell “Peaches” Wall, Elizabeth Kachel, Jack Kachel, Anice Lucas Kaelan Lucas, Aiyana Aeikens, Daley Tubbs, Victoria Wanna, Valentina Wanna and Margaret-Ann Thompson.

The first group took on the daunting challenge of cleaning and painting the Nederland Community Closet which closed after the Mountain Forum for Peace Yard Sale in the beginning of June. Bringing with them a burst of youth and energy, the kids helped get the closet into reopening shape, preparing for the opening on Saturday, July 15, when the closet will once again be accepting donations.

When they finished with the closet, they helped a couple of senior citizens in Eldora make steps to the creek that runs below their house and then leveled the driveway. The money from the trip paid for all the materials.

The second group was here from June 24 to July 1, and washed the Carousel of Happiness windows and painted 1,000 feet of deck for another senior. They also stained the Nederland Visitor Center, painted benches at Chipeta Park, pruned the branches along the trails, poured concrete for two benches and cleaned the trail from the shelter to the Veteran’s Memorial.

Reis says the teens fell in love with the mountains and felt good about being in the community and doing something that would last a long time. They loved the opportunity to help and hang out with local seniors. The workers became accustomed to the altitude and once they were settled in, they were proud and pleased to have been part of mission team. They figured they were paying $125 for the right to sleep on the floor of the church.

“But the teens were willing to work,” says Jim. “They were proud and pleased to help the seniors, who returned the favor, and some worked with the teens. In the evening, Hansen led the spiritual lessons and Bible study.”

At the end of several days, the kids were exhausted and all of them had the good fortune to spend a day rafting, taking it easy, part of the trip of a lifetime, getting to work and play in a small town in the mountains.