Mason Wein 11-8-1994 to 07-18-2017

Born of love November 8, 1994 to his loving mother and proud father, affectionately titled “bug” by his mother, Masons unfiltered enthusiasm and adventurous spirit were a perfect fit with his generous loving parents. David and Lisa held nothing back, including a sister and forever friend, Barbara, known to most as Baeli, his sister, who called him simply “Best.”

Masons gifts and talents were many. He was a believer in all things magical, a nature- lovin, mountain-shredding musician and lover of music. He was a thespian, both an actor and a director. Mason appreciated decadence but had no problem walking the dark shadowy places to find connection, and because of that his family will continue to meet for years reunited with love for one gigantic heart, “Smiles for miles” Mason.

Mason was raised in Gilpin County and attended Nederland Schools, Front Range Community College and Cuyahoga County Community College. Mason was full of passion and love and enjoyed many interests. He was a lover of others’ music as well and he enjoyed dining out and creating special meals for those he loved. He delighted in travel and marveled at nature; but most of all he deeply loved his dear family and friends and held nothing back from them.

He leaves behind his loving parents, Lisa Ross (Stuart) and David Wein (Diana), his adoring sister, Barbara (Baeli), his beautiful puppy companion, Lucy, and a great many family and friends who deeply mourn his loss and would give anything for another one of his well-known long, tight hugs.

Visitation and viewing were held Saturday, July 22nd.

We will forever keep you in our hearts.

Donations to Mason’s memorial fund may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/mason-wein-memorial-fund