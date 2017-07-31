Lions Club hosts senior night

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. For the past 30 years, the Nederland Lions Club has hosted the Nederland High School Senior Recognition night: a time to honor the graduating seniors, to tell them how proud the community is of their hard work for the last 12 years.

This year, 30 seniors are leaving the nurturing nest of Nederland, heading down below, to the cities, to the military service, to college and to tech schools, to a larger world of figuring out who they are and who they want to be.

Last Thursday night, the seniors were lauded for their academic achievements and awarded various scholarships from local foundations.

The first awards presented were the Honor Roll students who had a first semester GPA of 3.2-3.9: Sierra Jacoby, Courtney Clemmer, Brieanna Sineni, Elenor Scott, Billy Abbottlane, Tyler Paul, Chloe Lindstrom, JJ Rippy, Natasha Stevens.

The Distinguished Honor Roll students achieved a GPA of 4.0 for the first semester. These students are: Jean-Luc Pineay, Gabe Larrabee, Emily Curcio, Kiernan McClish.

National Honor Society Members are honored for their commitment to their academics and supporting students in the school through volunteering their time to tutor other students. These students have the honor of wearing a gold tassle at graduation. These students are: Kiernan McClish, Gabe Larrabee, Emily Curcio, Sierra Jacoby, Chloe Lindstrom, Brieanna Lindstrom, Natasha Stevens, Elenor Scott and Courtney Clemmer.

Students who graduate with honors are considered the best of the best and receive a white sash to be worn at graduation. These seniors are Kiernan McClish, Gabe Larrabee, Emily Curcio and Sierra Jacoby.

Between awards, the Lions Club volunteers presented door prizes, with enough prizes so each senior could go home with a gift.

Jim Elder of the Peak to Peak Rotary Club presented the Excellence in Art Scholarships: The Instrumental scholarship of $100 went to Elenor Scott; the Vocal scholarship of $100 went to Mariah Ingraham; the arts scholarship of $100 went to Natasha Stevens and the $1,000 Scholarship went to Emily Curcio.

The Geels/Howarth Academic Excellence Award of $500 went to Gabe Larrabee and Kiernan McClish.

Gabe Larrabee also received a Scholarship to the School of Mines in Golden.

The Lions Club Scholarships were presented by Eugene D’Allesandro who said the award was based on academics and financial need. Emily Curcio received the $3,000 scholarship.

Before the evening ended, the seniors lined up to tell their the audience about their future plans.

Chloe Lindstrom: Front Range Community College to be a teacher

Ivie Silva: CSU, Early Childhood Education

Elenor Scott: CSU, Environmental Education

Kevin Merz: Fort Collins, writer

Kenny Shankey: CU

Liam Wilhide: Air Force

Mariah Ingraham: Adams State, Psychology of Music Therapy

Courtney Clemmery: Navy

Hunter Chilcote: Front Range Community College

Andrew Burnstein: Mesa School of Technology

Megan Banich: Hair Stylist

Natasha Stevens: CSU, Psychology

Sierra Jacoby: paramedic

Emily Curcio: CU

Trig Campbell: Western State University; ski and fish

Bob Allen: Going to figure it out

JJ Rippy: Front Range where he’ll figure it out

Kiernan McClish: CU, Prosthetic and biomedical engineering

The night ended with a speech by principal Yantzer, thanking all the parents and all the fine young men and women.

(Originally published in the May 18, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)