Leaving the NES nest

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Class of 2024 Panthers prowled out of Nederland Elementary School last Thursday as they said goodbye to their childhood and entered the teenage-hood of middle school and high school.

As parents settled into their seats in the gymnasium, the fifth grade band and orchestra performed for them, finishing up with a powerful combined performance of the band, orchestra and vocal harmonies that was met with cheers from the audience.

NES principal Jeff Miller spoke to the fifth graders and their parents telling them to “Be proud, because it’s cool.” He also told the kids to make relationships that matter. He asked the audience to name the last three Heisman Trophy winners, the last three NBA champions, The Super Bowl champions or the Nobel Peace Prize winners. How about the last three Bachelorettes?

“What you do doesn’t last long, but your relationships always matter,” Miller told them. “We love and care for you. Be proud. You are cool.”

Fifth grade teachers Tammy Forrest and Brenda Theodorakos introduced their classes who had an opportunity to come up and read their poems or thank you letters. Their observations were intelligent, sensitive, well-articulated and in some cases heartbreaking.

These kids worried about World War III, they cried for their dogs, they fretted over not being good enough, about losing friends and about not being little anymore.

The were thankful for their parents who made time to help them with science projects, for friends who cared about them, for the teachers who helped them. They hoped they made their parents proud.

“One boy shook his head and said, “I am amazed at how far I’ve gotten in this time.”

Many of the students said they have had a great time at NES, but are looking forward to moving on.

A moment was taken to honor principal Jeff Miller who announced his leaving last month. He came to NES six years ago and has since demonstrated his passion for education and devotion to Nederland Elementary School. He will become a part of Nederland history and of the lives of all who have come to know him in his stay at NES.

The fifth graders sang a goodbye song, received their diplomas and danced their way off the NES stage, ready for some cake.

Running the gauntlet. At the end of each school year, students line up to say goodbye to the fifth graders when the day ends. It is an emotional time for students, teachers and parents and retiring office manager Marisa Orsulak had a box of Kleenexes ready for teary parents of graduates.

