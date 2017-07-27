Hundreds say goodbye to Diane Rittenhouse

Barbara Lawlor, Peak to Peak. A stream of people walked up the steps into the St. James Methodist Church in Central City, filling every nook and cranny as they came to pay their respects to Diane Rittenhouse who passed away on May 17. The historic church glowed in the light from the arched stained glass windows and the candles that burned at the altar.

At the back of the church, members of the Timberline Fire Protection District lined up in their dress uniforms as they honored the woman who had put so much of her life into supporting their work.

The large pipe organ played by Sharon Waldenstrom sounded a processional as people were seated. Diane’s husband John, her daughters Erin and Heather and grandsons Charlie and Robert Gibbs sat in the front row. The service began with a hymn, “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.”

Diane’s daughter Heather Cornelissen delivered the eulogy, saying her mother had attended primary school in Black Hawk and then high school, graduating in 1964, and then graduating from CSU in 1968 when she met John Rittenhouse who had graduated from the Air Force Academy. The couple married in December at St. Mary’s down the street from the Black Forest Inn where their wedding reception was held.

For the next 12 years, the couple traveled to places all over the world following John’s Air Force Career. In 1980, John retired and they returned to Black Hawk, where both of the Rittenhouse’s jumped into working in and for their community.

Diane was instrumental in starting the Black Hawk Columbine clinic which grew into three clinics, including the first clinic in Nederland, housed in a modular home on First Street. She became the executive director, running the clinics in Nederland, Black Hawk and Idaho Springs until she retired in 2004. But she wasn’t retired from giving to her community.

She volunteered at Erml’s Thrift Store in Central City and then jumped in to helping the High Country Auxiliary put on their annual flea market, run the Chili Fundraiser dinner and silent auction and the pancake breakfast at the Gilpin County Fair.

“Mom poured herself into volunteering. She believed the cause and her life was full of activities and experiences. She was nothing by half and she loved adventure. She chose not to relax, but to serve others and celebrated them.” Heather said it was a blessing to care for her mom and would have taken care of her forever if she could have had her longer.”

Diane’s motivation for her work was never to leave a legacy, but she left love and mercy with everything she touched.

Grandsons Robert and Charlie spoke of their grandma, saying she helped them out of many dark holes and showed them love and kindness that was honest, never forced. She taught them how to practice compassion and kindness.

She told them she would never give up on them. “She would care more when everyone else couldn’t care less.”

Pastor Bob Bingham was Diane’s long time pastor and he began by saying that a resurrection was not false news. Diane was a spiritual person who volunteered leading Bible study classes until her health limited her activities. She was described as organized, having the ability to get things done, but was humble about it.

“She had calm authority and was gracious.”

After the memorial, a reception was held in the Teller House where refreshments were set up in the two main rooms. On counters, on the tables and on ledges around the room were pots holding Columbine flowers and a wildflower seeds asking everyone to take one and plant it in Diane’s memory.

Rollinsville resident Marlene Peterson says she met Diane in 1991 when Diane hired her as a registered nurse to work at the Black Hawk Clinic when it was in the upstairs in the building across from the Black Forest Restaurant when gambling moved into the city.

“Diane was fabulous, the best boss. She was compassionate and spiritual and prayed to the Lord. She felt that life was hard and everyone needed to have a belief. She would ask how could anyone go on without it.”

Diane, Marlene, Eileen Salerno and Robin Christiansen worked for many years together, going through life and death situations, becoming best friends. Marlene remembers that now and then when someone would get down, Diane would walk in and say, “Get a grip.”

Long time member of the High Country Auxiliary Wanda Sundquist said that Diane became her best friend and “I haven’t had a best friend since I was 12 years old.”

It isn’t often one goes to a memorial service and leaves feeling they were richer than when they entered the church. But that had always been Diane’s gift to all she knew. They felt better after being in her presence, felt as if they too could plant a flower or make someone smile.

Her work with local charities, her passionate and generous support of the people and organizations in the community and her kind and caring nature are legendary. She was loved by all who knew her.