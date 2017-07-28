Gold Hill Inn celebrates 55 years

Barbara Lawlor, Boulder County. It isn’t spring in the mountains until the Gold Hill Inn opens. For 55 years, the rustic, welcoming log building in this tiny, historic mining town has drawn mountain neighbors and Front Range visitors to its unique charm and quality food.

Barbara and Frank Finn began the venue, made up the menu and created a legacy for their sons Brian and Chris, who now manage the operation, serving six course meals along with a full bar. The Inn opened last weekend with a music extravaganza and a dinner to make those who attended eager to come back for more.

The Gold Hill Inn is open May through December, Serving dinner Wednesday through Saturday 6pm – 9pm, Sundays 5pm – 8pm and closed Monday and Tuesday and is located at 401 Main Street, Gold Hill.

Call 303-443-6461 for reservations and information.

(Originally published in the May 11, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)