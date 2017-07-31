Gilpin college grads celebrate

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. As Gilpin High School seniors prepare to walk down that aisle into the future, two GHS alumni celebrated their graduation from college with a party at Roy’s Last Shot.

Shelby Foelsch graduated from Gilpin in 2012, and on Friday graduated with honors from Colorado State University where she studied Health and Exercise Science as well as Human Nutrition and Food Science. She graduated Cum Laude and Honor Distinction.

Kenny Larson graduated from the School of Mines in electrical Engineering. Kenny has been hired by Kahuna Ventures, which builds refineries for natural gas. He will work in the instrumentation, making sure that the technology is talking to each other.

(Originally published in the May 18, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)