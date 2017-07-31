Eagles fly from Gilpin nest

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Gilpin High School principal Alexis Donaldson greeted the standing room only auditorium last Saturday, May 20, 2017 saying, “This is the first time in 20 years we have had a snow day on the last day of school.”

She referred to the three feet of snow that fell, cancelling most mountain activities and delaying some graduation plans.

Before she took the podium, the students had gathered in the lunchroom to prepare themselves emotionally and physically, hair and make-up, bow ties etc., to take those huge steps down the commencement aisle.

As Pomp and Circumstance announced the beginning of the ceremony, the Gilpin teachers and staff, dressed in gowns, lined up along the auditorium wall. Then, as the first graduate marched into the room, everyone stood and began applauding, cheering and whistling as another bunch of Gilpin students became licensed to leave the nest.

The seniors took their places on the stage sitting under gold and black balloons with the teachers and members of the school board seated across from them. Senior Lindsay James sang the National Anthem, the end of which erupted in applause that equaled that of a football game.

It was time to get going, to move forward, to play the next four quarters, nine innings, four periods, the rest of their lives.

The commencement address was presented by Judge Jack Berryhill who began by saying that Abraham Lincoln was his hero, for the Gettysburg Address which was only 272 words long and lasted only two minutes and inaugurated the philosophy of equality.

He then asked the graduates, one by one, who their hero was and with few exceptions the students named their parents. He then asked them who they wanted to be a role model for. Judge Berryhill told the graduates that one of his favorite songs was “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow,” by Fleetwood Mac. He ended saying that the Class of 2017 was the hope of the world.

Braedyn Perez presented the senior class gift, a microwave oven for their mini-pizzas, popcorn and ramen.

Salutatorian Nicholas Raez told his classmates that he would miss them but the rest of their life was an adventure.

Valedictorian Rachel Schmalz said it was difficult to put four years into words, but that she would miss walking down the halls, fire drills that had perfect timing, the graduates and the teachers and the memories she shared with them.

She thanked the teachers for accepting her late homework. Schmalz told her classmates to put their best foot forward and stand for good while putting down evil.

“Walk with purpose, don’t do something because everybody else is doing it and small things make a difference.”

Kim Cobb present the scholarship announcements which came to an impressive total of $398,850 over the next four years.

Class of 2017 Scholarships, Awards: Every graduate received $6,000 from the City of Black Hawk.

Alexis Anderson: Alan Green Froundation, $2,000; Central City Elks, $500, Gilpin Education Foundation, $500, total $9,000. Alexis is attending Community College and Denver Real Estate School, majoring in Business.

Berkley Davis: Gilpin Education Foundation, $1,000; Central City Elks, $250; Booster Club Athletics, $500; Ben Slinger Scholarship, $1,000; CU Denver Scholarship, $750 a year for four years; total, $11,750. Berkely will attend CU Denver majoring in Business.

Annabel Diekman: Colorado Elks Club, $500; Ihme Service Excellence, $500; Gilpin Education Foundation, $1,000; total, $8000. Annabel is attending Metropolitan State University of Denver and going abroad to be an Au Pair in Austria.

Joshua Egan: plans to work, considering military.

Keldon Hutcheson: Attending Lone Star College in Texas studying Applied Science.

Matthew Immordino: Gilpin Education Foundation, $500; total $6,500. Matthew is attending Business School of CU Denver.

Lindsey James: Elks Calabrese: $500; CC Lady Elks, $1,500; Gilpin Education Foundation, $500; Free Mason’s of CO, $250; Hesston College Academic, $16,000/year, Hesston College Softball, $6,000/year; total, $52,750. Lindsay is attending Hesston College in Nebraska, playing softball and studying pre-nursing.

Breanna Kennedy: Colorado Elks Club, $500; Golden elks Lodge, $1,000/year; Booster Club Athletic, $500; Alan Green Foundation, $2,000; Gilpin Education Foundation, $1,000; Regis Blue and Gold Award, $10,000/year; total, $54,000. Breanna will attend Regis University studying pre-med.

Sabrina Lopez-Fonseca: Attending Red Rocks Community College, majoring in film.

Eryk Lorenz: Alan Green Foundation, $2,000; Gilpin Gooster Academic, $500; Central LCity Elks, $500; Gilpin Education Foundation, $1,000; total $10,000. Eryk will attend the Colorado School of Mines studying Petroleum Engineering.

Eric Miryake-Garcia: Eric will attend Community College to study forensics.

Dante Nadeau: Dante plans to take a gap year. He has earned his Alpine Level 1 Child Specialist Certificate and will work in Loveland as a supervisor.

Braedyn Perez: Gilpin Education Foundation, $500; total $6,500. Braedyn will attend CU Denver to study Computer Science.

Nick Peterson: Gilpin Education Foundation, $500; total, $6,500. Nick will attend CSU where he plans to study Wildlife Resource Management.

Nick Raez: Gilpin Education Foundation, $500, Rotary Club Art, $100, University of Arizona, $56,000; total, $62,500. Nickolas will study Architecture at the University of Arizona.

Kaleb Ritter: Charles E. Steveson, $500; total, $6,500. Kaleb will attend San Juan Community College in New Mexico studying to become an ASE Master Mechanic.

Rachel Schmalz: Booster Club Academic, $500; Alan Green Foundation, $2,000; Gilpin Education Foundation, $1,500; Free Mason’s of Colorado, $250; Hastings Crimson School, $16,000/year; Hastings Trustee Honor Scholarship, $5,000/year; Central City Promise, $5,000/year; total, $122,250. Rachel will attend Hastings College in Nebraska playing softball and majoring in psychology and pre-law.

Keely Schmidt: Keely will attend Paul Mitchell, The School of Denver majoring in Cosmetology.

Samuel Snyder: Gilpin Education Foundation, $6,500. Samuel will attend CSU studying Natural Resource Economics and Tourism.

Joshua Swan: Plans to pursue a career in Culinary Arts.

After the Awards and Scholarships were presented, it was the graduates turn to give flowers to those people who have mentored and nurtured them along the way. Parents, siblings and friends received the tokens with hugs and tears as the seniors thanked them for their loyalty and love.

The lights went off and the slide show went on, flashing memory after memory, accompanied by favorite songs over the year.

Principal Alexis Donaldson and Gilpin School Superintended Dr. David Mackenzie presented diplomas to the graduates who gathered to fling their caps and then march up the aisle to the triumphant theme of “Gonna Fly Now,” the theme from Rocky.

Then it was time for the Eagles to fly, with diploma in hand and dreams in their heads, out of Gilpin County, into the world.

(Originally published in the May 25, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)