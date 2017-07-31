Celtic music group gathers at Roy’s Last Shot

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Irish Connection. On Saturday afternoon, a group of Celtic musicians gathered at Roy’s Last Shot to play in the gazebo adding a festive, lively atmosphere to the restaurant which was filled with motorcycle riders and graduation parties. It was a beautiful day to be outside on the deck and enjoy the happy Celtic music. Even Roy did a little jig with his friends whom he invited up for the afternoon and will for sure be back again.

(Originally published in the May 18, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)