Community News Entertainment Gilpin County Music & Events 

Celtic music group gathers at Roy’s Last Shot

Barbara Lawlor 55 Views 0 Comments

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Irish Connection. On Saturday afternoon, a group of Celtic musicians gathered at Roy’s Last Shot to play in the gazebo adding a festive, lively atmosphere to the restaurant which was filled with motorcycle riders and graduation parties. It was a beautiful day to be outside on the deck and enjoy the happy Celtic music. Even Roy did a little jig with his friends whom he invited up for the afternoon and will for sure be back again.

 

(Originally published in the May 18, 2017 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

 

Barbara Lawlor

Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

You May Also Like

gilpin county

Gilpin Commissioners Sign Thorn School Grant Contract

Barbara Hardt Comments Off on Gilpin Commissioners Sign Thorn School Grant Contract

Summer Socks and Sandwiches

Barbara Hardt Comments Off on Summer Socks and Sandwiches

New Board re-appoints staff

John Scarffe Comments Off on New Board re-appoints staff