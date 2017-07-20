CCO opens with summer sizzler, Carmen

Barbara Lawlor, Central City. The Central City Opera apprentices lined up on the steps across the street from the Opera House and welcomed the opening night patrons with the traditional song. The bell ringer announced the opening of the doors in incremental strolls through the crowd to the garden and back again.

Opera buffs lined up at the doors eager to get on with the 2017 season and its opening show, Georges Bizet’s Carmen, a tale of love, jealousy, betrayal and vengeance. Nobody wins but the matador.

Central City Opera opened its 85th summer festival last Saturday, July 8 and will run until August 4, with Cosi Fan Tutte beginning this Saturday, July 15.

“We chose to open our festival with Carmen because we wanted to present this familiar and popular opera in our intimate opera house with a tighter and more intense focus,” said Pelham Pearce, general and artistic director of Central City Opera.

“Though we presented Carmen in 2011, this summer’s production, with a new artistic team, promises to be fresh and spectacular.”

The story is one of a fatal attraction between a voluptuous, vivacious Gypsy and a Basque soldier with a dark past he attempts to overcome. Carmen is a magnet for men, most of whom she acquires and then discards like disposable puppets.

The music, rich and lively, dramatic and sexy, brings to life the tragic tones of living with passion, of self-indulgence, of anguished love.

The action takes place in Seville and begins with soldiers in the street eyeing the women who work at the cigarette factory. Micaela, a country girl, played by Angella Mortellaro, has come to town looking for her boyfriend Don Jose, played by Adriano Graziani. During the changing of the guard, local children, played by the Colorado Children’s Chorale, mock the soldiers, earning cheers from the audience.

Carmen makes her entrance and all eyes are on her as she launches into her cynical song about love. The soldiers are infatuated, all except Don Jose who appears immune to her beguiling ways. Before she returns to work at the cigarette factory, she tosses him a flower and sinks the hook.

Micaela finds Don Jose and hands him a letter from his mother who wants him to come home. A disturbance in the factory sends him to the soldiers to see what happened and when they learn that Carmen has stabbed a co-worker, Jose is ordered to arrest her. She seduces him into freeing her and he is arrested for treason.

A couple months later, in a tavern, Carmen and friends are dancing when Escamillo, a dashing bullfighter, not to mention arrogant and charismatic, describes his latest victory. Noticing that Carmen is not enchanted by him, he invites her to his next fight.

When Jose is released from prison he finds Carmen and declares his love for her, but when the bugle calls him back to duty, she mocks him. She entreats him to join her in a life of freedom with a band of smugglers. He joins her, becoming a fugitive. Macaela shows up to tell Jose his mother is dying. Carmen dismisses her and Jose leaves.

The last act takes place in a bullfighting arena. Escamillo, played by Michael Mayes, vows his love for Carmen. As she waits, Jose shows up, wanting to take her away. She tells him they are over. Jose pleads with her, but she is contemptuous of him and the tragedy unfolds. It is an abrupt, shocking ending, that leaves the audience silent, stunned until the curtain call when the cast takes its bow.

Carmen is performed in French, with French dialogue and the recognizable music guarantees a satisfied audience.

As Carmen, soprano Emily Pulley’s seductive voice carries the huge role of mood changes as she picks her men and discards them, literally driving them mad. As Don Jose, Adriano Graziani is the most rounded character and he carries the weight of a spurned lover with all the despair it demands. He is the one that draws the sympathy. His singing is real and powerful, his acting right on.

Angela Mortellaro’s portrayal of the loyal Micaela is augmented by her heartbreakingly beautiful voice that moves the audience to bravos.

As Escamillo, Michael Mayes could have been even more flamboyant, irresistible. He comes off weaker than he should be.

The kids choir stole the show, their big voices oozing with mischief.

Carmen is a huge production that is filled to the brim with big numbers and outstanding duets that keep audiences coming back for more.

Carmen will be presented on July 20, 28 and August 1 at 8 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on July 12, 13, 16, 18, 22, 26, 30 and on Aug. 3 and 6.

For ticket information visit CentralCityOpera.org or call the Central City Opera Box Office at 303-292-6700.