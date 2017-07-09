Buckle Series begins

Barbara Lawlor

Gilpin County

In the summer the horse trailers line up at the Gilpin County arena as kids and adults alike unload their horses, check their tack and calm their teammates, the ones that will carry them to victory, or not.

The annual summer gymkhana series is the proving ground for work riders engage in all year round: the training that makes them a team with their mounts; the fitness that counts during the events.

Last Saturday, the first of the Gilpin County Buckle Series started out with victories, upsets and a bit of drama.

In the 11 and under category, Mirabelle Holmgren was the high point winner; in the 12 to 17 category, Allison Hardt-Zeman was the high point winner; in the 18 to 39 category, Ali Nelson was the high point winner; in the 40 and over, Stuart Schultz was the high point winner.

Reserve Champions were Mackenzie Weber, Abby Norman, Heide Morgan, Mazi Brooks and Barbara Hardt.

Not only do the equestrians demonstrate the finer points of horsemanship, they also let it all out in the arena as they race around barrels at top speed and plant flags while in precarious positions.

It is a great time to observe the communication and trust between a horse and its rider.



RESULTS:

Equitation

11 and Under

1st Mirabelle Holmgren

2nd Mackenzie Weber

3rd Aubrey Allen

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman

2nd Harrel Hirsh

3rd Abby Norman

18 to 39

1st Heide Morgan

2nd Ali Nelson

40 and up

1st Denise Arthur

2nd Barbara Hardt

3rd Stuart Schultz

Barrels

11 and under

1st Mirabelle Holmgren 35.962

2nd Mackenzie Weber 38.46

3rd Aubrey Allen 58.573

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman 21.644

2nd Harrel Hirsh 29.406

3rd Abby Norman 31.067

18 to 39

1st Mazi Brooks 17.583

2nd Ali Nelson 18.34

3rd Rebecca Allen 38.63

4th Cody Allen 42.367

40 and up

1st Stuart Schultz 22.196

2nd Barbara Hardt 24.314

3rd Denise Arthur 29.00

Flag Race

11 and Under

1st Mackenzie Weber 21.121

2nd Mirabelle Holmgren 32.624

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman 16.001

2nd Abby Norman 23.994

18 to 39

1st Mazi Brooks 16.354

2nd Ali Nelson 22.331

3rd Heide Morgan 84.481

40 and up

1st Stuart Schultz 16.914

2nd Denise Arthur 21.736

3rd Barbara Hardt 31.258

Pole Bending

11 and under

1st Mackenzie Weber 52.504

2nd Mirabelle Holmgren 58.841

3rd Aubrey Allen 83.928

12 to 17

1st Allison Hardt-Zeman 33.007

2nd Abby Norman 41.162

18 to 39

1st Ali Nelson 28.665

2nd Heide Morgan 40.488

3rd Cody Allen 50.649

40 and up

1st Stuart Schultz 30.034

2nd Barbara Hardt 37.112

3rd Denise Arthur 38.17

Keyhole

11 and under

1st Mirabelle Holmgren 24.005

2nd Mackenzie Weber 24.713

3rd Aubrey Allen 34.997

12 to 17

1st Abby Norman 15.894

2nd Harrel Hirsh 16.287

3rd Allison Hardt-Zeman 16.695

18 to 39

1st Mazi Brooks 8.672

2nd Ali Nelson 10.66

3rd Heide Morgan 18.74

4th Cody Allen 25.274

40 and up

1st Barbara Hardt 11.568

2nd Stuart Schultz 11.874

3rd Denise Arthur 12.349

High Point Winner

11 and under

Mirabelle Holmgren 23 points

12 to 17

Allison Hardt-Zeman 23 points

18 to 39

Ali Nelson 21 points

40 and up

Stuart Schultz 22 points

Reserve Champion

11 and under

Mackenzie Weber 22 points

12 to 17

Abby Norman 19 points

18 to 39

Heide Morgan 15 points

Mazi Brooks 15 points

40 and up

Barbara Hardt 20 points