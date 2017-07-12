Barbara Ann Nance Peterson quietly passed from this earth to her home on “God’s celestial shore” in the presence of her daughter on April 19, 2017. Barbara Ann requested her ashes be scattered across the great Rocky Mountains she grew to love as a child while on vacations with her parents and where she choose to live out her final years. The family will hold private memorials in Colorado and Texas later this year to celebrate her life and honor her memory. May God rest her sweet soul.

Barbara Ann was born on December 27, 1933, in Plainview, Texas, youngest daughter of Morris Cayce Nance and Georgie Ruth Hackney Nance. The Nance family farmed in the Eastmound Community near Plainview. “Barber Ann” was the delight of her parents and had an idyllic childhood growing up on the farm. She attended the Eastmound and Providence country schools until 1948, at times traveling to school with her sisters on their horse. She was a graduate of Plainview High. She married the love of her life, Homer LeeRoy Peterson, at her parents’ home on June 3, 1951. A 1958 graduate of Isabelle Powell Beauty School in Lubbock, Texas, she began her career as a beautician in Plainview, opening her first salon, Barbara’s Beauty Shoppe, in 1960. During her career, she received numerous trophies and awards for her craft. She was blessed with a natural creative ability and played the piano by ear. She loved to entertain and enjoyed dancing, cooking, sewing, painting with oils, handicrafts, and interior decorating. Barbara Ann and LeeRoy’s home was open to everyone and a welcomed respite to all. They lovingly raised two children: son, Terry Lee and daughter, Melissa Ann.

Barbara Ann moved to Colorado in 1999 to help care for her grandchildren who attended school in Nederland. She resided at Golden West Senior Living in Boulder, Colorado for 10 years before moving to the Life Care Center of Evergreen in 2016 due to declining health and to be closer to her children. Barbara Ann had a wonderful zest for life and lived each moment to its fullest, participating in outings and social events at every opportunity. She never met a stranger and made it her mission to help family, neighbors, and friends in her distinct sassy, Southern style. Barbara Ann felt her greatest contribution to the world was her amazing grandchildren, whom she loved and supported unconditionally. She was especially proud of her great-grandson, Miles.

Barbara Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, and eldest sister, Georgie Lucille Nance Brandes of Plainview, Texas. She is survived by sister Wanda Gene Nance Flippin of Plainview, Texas; her children, Terry Lee Peterson, of Black Hawk, Colorado and daughter Melissa Ann Peterson Greiner and husband Thomas David Greiner, also of Black Hawk; five grandchildren and one great-grand son, Austin Nash Peterson and son, William Miles, of Frisco, Texas, Dallas Walker Peterson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cayce Elizabeth Greiner of La Jolla, California, and Spencer David Greiner and wife Rosemary Catharine of Durango, Colorado; sister-in-law Ada Jane Thurman Peterson of Royse City, Texas; brother-in-law, Aubrey Jack Peterson of Washington City, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many, many friends.

Memorials may be made in memory of Barbara Ann to Mount Evans Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.

Mount Evans staff is devoted to their patients and lovingly cared for Barbara Ann until the end.