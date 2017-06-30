The parade must go on

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. No fireworks.

No parade.

No Fourth of July activities?

Nederland residents were bummed when they discovered that the Fourth of July was going to be nonexistent this year. Even when fire danger led to the canceling of the fireworks display, at least there was a parade and children’s activities.

But this year, it was announced in January that there was going to be nothing commemorating Independence Day.

A few Nederland residents were not going to allow this to happen and decided to put on a parade anyway. Josh Harrod of the Tin Shed, parade announcer Chris Bauer, aka Little Foot, and LauraJane Bauer of the Town of Nederland looked into what it would take to put together a legal, non-highway, two-times around, local parade. And if was it possible with just two weeks to go.

Nederland Police Chief Paul Carrill gave the organizers a list of requirements they had to fulfill before they would be allowed to move forward. Police staffing, security, parking and traffic management, barricades and a special event permit.

It’s a lot of work to get done in a short amount of time, but these dedicated residents are doing their best to make it happen.

Nederland Fire Protection District chief Rick Dirr says he will be happy to help make the parade happen. “I would love to do it.

Creststone used to be the most unpatriotic town in Colorado on the Fourth of July, but if we don’t have a parade, we will win that title.”

The parade planning committee had a meeting on Thursday, June 29.

According to a post by organizer Josh Harrod on Facebook, “The post you’ve all been waiting for. After meeting with Ned PD, Fire and Public Works – it is with almost certainty I can say the 4th of July Parade will be happening! We still have to dot a few i’s and cross a coulple t’s, but that should be taken care of in the next 24 hours.

If you’d like to volunteer, swing by Tin Shed Sports and ask for me.

The plan – queue up between the Post Office and Teen Center around 11:40 on Tuesday, July 4. Parade start at 12:00pm. The route will take us up 1st Street, turn right on Snyder, another right on 3rd back to East Street. 2-laps.

Local businesses/organizations/etc. are encouraged to participate.

Stay tuned for more details as we work out the details.”