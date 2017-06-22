Swimming with Dogs

Deb D’Andrea

Be it in the ocean, a lake, creek or stream, it’s fun to swim with your dog and enjoy horsing around with them. Tiki and Bear love to swim, taking advantage of any water time they can get; Sally isn’t too sure about the whole water thing and has been slowly learning water can be fun.

Tiki, as I’ve mentioned in previous articles, loves to fish also. She patiently waits in the water till the fish come up to nibble on her leg fur; and then wham, in a flash her mouth is in the water aiming for that tasty treat. You may wonder if she actually catches them; yes, yes she does!

Most of the time, I have my Girls on their 25 foot leads that are securely attached to their harnesses. If we’re going to be on a boat or go swimming a bit further from shore and the water is rough, I’ll put their life vests on just to be safe. When other dogs come to the beach, I always ask if they’re friendly. One can never be too safe as I’ve met several a dog who wants nothing to do with other dogs. If the dogs approaching are friendly, and my Girls want to meet, I keep them on leash until I’m sure it’s all good. Then everyone can enjoy the beach and water time together. I extend the same courtesy when approaching a beach area and other dogs are present.

If the other dogs are not friendly, I keep a good distance between us and limit my time to ensure everyone can safely enjoy the water. I’ll let the other party know that I’m going to leave or approach so they can manage their dogs during the transition. If the other dogs are too aggressive and the situation becomes stressful, I’ll be the first to leave as that’s just no fun for anyone.

I scan the beach and water shoreline as we approach, looking for broken glass, fish hooks or fishing line; along with other trash that may be of interest to dogs. These things can ruin a perfectly good day with an unexpected emergency trip to the veterinarian should they step on a piece of glass, get a fish hook embedded in their paw or ingest something nasty left by previous visitors. My sheltie, Talisker, who has since passed away, ended up with a ball of fishing line wrapped around his front leg. The harder he pulled the tighter it got, practically cutting off the circulation to that leg. Fortunately, I always hike with a knife and was able to cut him loose.

I hope you and your dog are able to enjoy a good swim this summer, be it in an ocean, lake, pond or creek. Till next time.