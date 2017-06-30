Music of the Mountains July Calendar

Clock Tower Collective at Salto Coffee Works

112 E 2nd St, Nederland

7 – First Friday 5pm to 9pm

Alcohol Ink Paintings by Claudia Nielson. Upbeat Folk Music by Josh Vogeler

11- Social Tuesdays on the Patio

6:30pm to 8:30pm. Card Catalog (American Rock)

18- Social Tuesdays on the Patio

6:30pm to 8:30pm. Strangebyrds

(Blue Collar Folk)

21 – Tap Takeover from 6pm to 9pm

Ska Brewing

Live music by Fists Of The Proletariat

25- Social Tuesdays on the Patio

6:30pm to 8:30pm. Paul Kimbiris (Greek Americana)

30 – Tap Takeover from 6pm to 9pm

Samples & Giveaways from Crazy Mountain Brewery.

Live music by Batiste & Young

Gold Hill Inn

401 Main St, Gold Hill

4 – Fourth of July Twang Fest & BBQ

featuring Halden Wofford & The High Beams, Town Mountain and The Cody Sisters w/ Jackson Earles

9 – Andrew Duhon Trio

Sunday from 7:30pm – $7 cover

14 – Sweetwater String Band

Friday at 9pm – $10 cover

16 – Family Dog Trio

Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover

16 – Strangebyrds

Sunday at 7:30pm – $7 cover

21 – The Sweet Lillies

Friday at 9pm – $10 cover

23 – KGNU’s 29th Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam

Sunday from 11:30am to 4:30pm

Laurie Lewis and Her Band

MasonTown Thunder & Rain

23 – The Rain City Ramblers

Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover

28 – Part & Parcel

Friday at 9pm – $7 cover

30 – Escaping Pavement

Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover

Jamestown Mercantile

108 Main Street, Jamestown

1- The River Arkansas 8pm

3 – Open Jovan 6pm

6 – Cloacas 8pm

7 – Jay Scott 6pm

8 – Contraband 8pm

10 – Open Jovan 6pm

13 – The Constellation Collective 8pm

14 – Tim Ostdiek 6pm

15 – Ben Hanna Band 8pm

17 – Open Jovan 6pm

20 – John Beacher 6pm

21 – Peadar Ó Sírideáin 8pm

24 – Open Jovan 6pm

27 – The Farmer Sisters 8pm

28 – Harmony and Brad

(formerly Story of Two) 6pm

29 – Swashbuckling Doctors 8pm

31 – Open Jovan 6pm

Pioneer Inn

15 E First St, Nederland

(All shows 10PM)

1 – ONDA

4 – Open Mic with Dan Perez

5 – Blues Night

6 – Open Jam

7 – Rogue Sound

11 – Open Mic with Blackdog

12 – Blue Night

13 – Open Jam

14 – Jerry Rasch

15 – Beauty of My Land

18 – Open Mic with Dan Perez

19 – Blues Night

20 – Open Jam

21 – Los Cheesies

22 – Brothers Fortune

25 – Open Mic with Blackdog

26 – Blues Night

27 – Signal Test

Rocky Mountain Oyster Bar

35 E. First Street, Nederland

2 – Dog Days in the Afternoon

Blackdog and his pup out on the patio

Sunday 2pm to 5pm

4 – Ragged Union Trio –

Independence Day Show

Tuesday from 3-6pm

6 – Best of Bluegrass

Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm

Thursday Leader Lonnie Howell

7 – Mike Pedersen

Friday from 6:30-930pm

9 – Dog Days in the Afternoon

Blackdog and his pup out on the patio

Sunday 2pm to 5pm

13 – Best of Bluegrass

Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm

Thursday Leader Robert Mabe

20 – Best of Bluegrass

Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm

Thursday Leader Dave Solzberg

21 – Gabrielle

Friday from 7-930pm

23 – Strangebyrds (with Brunch)

Sunday from 10:30am-1pm

23 – Dog Days in the Afternoon

Blackdog and his pup out on the patio

Sunday 2pm to 5pm

27 – Best of Bluegrass

Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm

Thursday Leader Jay Roemer

30 – Dog Days in the Afternoon

Blackdog and his pup out on the patio

Sunday 2pm to 5pm

Stage Stop Inn

60 Main Street, Rollinsville

7 – The Sweet Lillies with Banshee Tree 8pm

13 – Karaoke 7pm

15 – Greener Grounds 9pm

22 – Rooth & Rhythm 8pm

27 – Karaoke 7pm

28 – Amoramora w/ Legato 8pm

30 – Brunch with Rico Jones Quintet 3pm

The Caribou Room

55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland

1 – The Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band w/The Casey Russell Trio. Dinner @ 7:30 PM | Show @ 9:00 PM