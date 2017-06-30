Music of the Mountains July Calendar
Clock Tower Collective at Salto Coffee Works
112 E 2nd St, Nederland
7 – First Friday 5pm to 9pm
Alcohol Ink Paintings by Claudia Nielson. Upbeat Folk Music by Josh Vogeler
11- Social Tuesdays on the Patio
6:30pm to 8:30pm. Card Catalog (American Rock)
18- Social Tuesdays on the Patio
6:30pm to 8:30pm. Strangebyrds
(Blue Collar Folk)
21 – Tap Takeover from 6pm to 9pm
Ska Brewing
Live music by Fists Of The Proletariat
25- Social Tuesdays on the Patio
6:30pm to 8:30pm. Paul Kimbiris (Greek Americana)
30 – Tap Takeover from 6pm to 9pm
Samples & Giveaways from Crazy Mountain Brewery.
Live music by Batiste & Young
Gold Hill Inn
401 Main St, Gold Hill
4 – Fourth of July Twang Fest & BBQ
featuring Halden Wofford & The High Beams, Town Mountain and The Cody Sisters w/ Jackson Earles
9 – Andrew Duhon Trio
Sunday from 7:30pm – $7 cover
14 – Sweetwater String Band
Friday at 9pm – $10 cover
16 – Family Dog Trio
Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover
16 – Strangebyrds
Sunday at 7:30pm – $7 cover
21 – The Sweet Lillies
Friday at 9pm – $10 cover
23 – KGNU’s 29th Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
Sunday from 11:30am to 4:30pm
Laurie Lewis and Her Band
MasonTown Thunder & Rain
23 – The Rain City Ramblers
Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover
28 – Part & Parcel
Friday at 9pm – $7 cover
30 – Escaping Pavement
Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover
Jamestown Mercantile
108 Main Street, Jamestown
1- The River Arkansas 8pm
3 – Open Jovan 6pm
6 – Cloacas 8pm
7 – Jay Scott 6pm
8 – Contraband 8pm
10 – Open Jovan 6pm
13 – The Constellation Collective 8pm
14 – Tim Ostdiek 6pm
15 – Ben Hanna Band 8pm
17 – Open Jovan 6pm
20 – John Beacher 6pm
21 – Peadar Ó Sírideáin 8pm
24 – Open Jovan 6pm
27 – The Farmer Sisters 8pm
28 – Harmony and Brad
(formerly Story of Two) 6pm
29 – Swashbuckling Doctors 8pm
31 – Open Jovan 6pm
Pioneer Inn
15 E First St, Nederland
(All shows 10PM)
1 – ONDA
4 – Open Mic with Dan Perez
5 – Blues Night
6 – Open Jam
7 – Rogue Sound
11 – Open Mic with Blackdog
12 – Blue Night
13 – Open Jam
14 – Jerry Rasch
15 – Beauty of My Land
18 – Open Mic with Dan Perez
19 – Blues Night
20 – Open Jam
21 – Los Cheesies
22 – Brothers Fortune
25 – Open Mic with Blackdog
26 – Blues Night
27 – Signal Test
Rocky Mountain Oyster Bar
35 E. First Street, Nederland
2 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm
4 – Ragged Union Trio –
Independence Day Show
Tuesday from 3-6pm
6 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Lonnie Howell
7 – Mike Pedersen
Friday from 6:30-930pm
9 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm
13 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Robert Mabe
20 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Dave Solzberg
21 – Gabrielle
Friday from 7-930pm
23 – Strangebyrds (with Brunch)
Sunday from 10:30am-1pm
23 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm
27 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Jay Roemer
30 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm
Stage Stop Inn
60 Main Street, Rollinsville
7 – The Sweet Lillies with Banshee Tree 8pm
13 – Karaoke 7pm
15 – Greener Grounds 9pm
22 – Rooth & Rhythm 8pm
27 – Karaoke 7pm
28 – Amoramora w/ Legato 8pm
30 – Brunch with Rico Jones Quintet 3pm
The Caribou Room
55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland
1 – The Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band w/The Casey Russell Trio. Dinner @ 7:30 PM | Show @ 9:00 PM
