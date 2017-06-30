Community News Entertainment Living on the mountain Music & Events 

Music of the Mountains July Calendar

Clock Tower Collective at Salto Coffee Works
112 E 2nd St, Nederland

7 – First Friday 5pm to 9pm
Alcohol Ink Paintings by Claudia Nielson. Upbeat Folk Music by Josh Vogeler

11- Social Tuesdays on the Patio
6:30pm to 8:30pm. Card Catalog (American Rock)

18- Social Tuesdays on the Patio
6:30pm to 8:30pm. Strangebyrds
(Blue Collar Folk)

21 – Tap Takeover from 6pm to 9pm
Ska Brewing
Live music by Fists Of The Proletariat

25- Social Tuesdays on the Patio
6:30pm to 8:30pm. Paul Kimbiris (Greek Americana)

30 – Tap Takeover from 6pm to 9pm
Samples & Giveaways from Crazy Mountain Brewery.
Live music by Batiste & Young

 

Gold Hill Inn
401 Main St, Gold Hill

 

4 – Fourth of July Twang Fest & BBQ
featuring Halden Wofford & The High Beams, Town Mountain and The Cody Sisters w/ Jackson Earles

9 – Andrew Duhon Trio
Sunday from 7:30pm – $7 cover

14 – Sweetwater String Band
Friday at 9pm – $10 cover

16 – Family Dog Trio
Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover

16 – Strangebyrds
Sunday at 7:30pm – $7 cover

21 – The Sweet Lillies
Friday at 9pm – $10 cover

23 – KGNU’s 29th Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
Sunday from 11:30am to 4:30pm
Laurie Lewis and Her Band
MasonTown Thunder & Rain

23 – The Rain City Ramblers
Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover

28 – Part & Parcel
Friday at 9pm – $7 cover

30 – Escaping Pavement
Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – No cover

 

Jamestown Mercantile
108 Main Street, Jamestown

 

1- The River Arkansas 8pm
3 – Open Jovan 6pm
6 – Cloacas 8pm
7 – Jay Scott 6pm
8 – Contraband 8pm
10 – Open Jovan 6pm
13 – The Constellation Collective 8pm
14 – Tim Ostdiek 6pm
15 – Ben Hanna Band 8pm
17 – Open Jovan 6pm
20 – John Beacher 6pm
21 – Peadar Ó Sírideáin 8pm
24 – Open Jovan 6pm
27 – The Farmer Sisters 8pm
28 – Harmony and Brad
(formerly Story of Two) 6pm
29 – Swashbuckling Doctors 8pm
31 – Open Jovan 6pm

Pioneer Inn
15 E First St, Nederland

 

(All shows 10PM)

1 – ONDA
4 – Open Mic with Dan Perez
5 – Blues Night
6 – Open Jam
7 – Rogue Sound
11 – Open Mic with Blackdog
12 – Blue Night
13 – Open Jam
14 – Jerry Rasch
15 – Beauty of My Land
18 – Open Mic with Dan Perez
19 – Blues Night
20 – Open Jam
21 – Los Cheesies
22 – Brothers Fortune
25 – Open Mic with Blackdog
26 – Blues Night
27 – Signal Test

 

Rocky Mountain Oyster Bar
35 E. First Street, Nederland

 

2 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm

4 – Ragged Union Trio –
Independence Day Show
Tuesday from 3-6pm

6 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Lonnie Howell

7 – Mike Pedersen
Friday from 6:30-930pm

9 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm

13 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Robert Mabe

20 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Dave Solzberg

21 – Gabrielle
Friday from 7-930pm

23 – Strangebyrds (with Brunch)
Sunday from 10:30am-1pm

23 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm

27 – Best of Bluegrass
Professional Jam 6-7, Open Pick 7-9pm
Thursday Leader Jay Roemer

30 – Dog Days in the Afternoon
Blackdog and his pup out on the patio
Sunday 2pm to 5pm

 

 

Stage Stop Inn
60 Main Street, Rollinsville

 

7 – The Sweet Lillies with Banshee Tree 8pm

13 – Karaoke 7pm

15 – Greener Grounds 9pm

22 – Rooth & Rhythm 8pm

27 – Karaoke 7pm

28 – Amoramora w/ Legato 8pm

30 – Brunch with Rico Jones Quintet 3pm

 

The Caribou Room
55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland

 

1 – The Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band w/The Casey Russell Trio. Dinner @ 7:30 PM | Show @ 9:00 PM

