Monarch shuttles continue

Monarch Casino requested an amendment to its demolition agreement in order not to build a temporary sidewalk, during a regular meeting of the Black Hawk City Council on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 211 Church Street. The Aldermen took a tour of the Black Hawk Water Treatment Plant at 1 p.m. and then convened the Council meeting immediately following the tour.

City Attorney Corey Hoffmann introduced Monarch Casino’s request to amend its demolition agreement. In November, the Council approved an agreement that allowed demolition of the Monarch’s garage to go forward without a temporary sidewalk.

In the alternative, Monarch agreed to use its shuttle to transport customers with an indemnity to the City, Hoffmann said. The amendment would authorize the indemnity to continue until the casino builds a temporary sidewalk or the city authorizes that the construction project is completed.

According to the amendment, the City and the developer entered into a Demolition Permit Agreement dated November 28, 2016, by which the developer agreed to transport all pedestrian traffic via a shuttle in lieu of constructing a temporary sidewalk. The amendment extends the time by which the closure of the Demolition Permit Area is authorized to all pedestrian traffic, and continues the indemnity in favor of the City for any potential liability associated with pedestrian traffic in the area.

The continuation would be extended through the completion of the Monarch Casino Project, which includes completion of the exterior façade remodel on the existing casino property, and the completion of construction of the new hotel tower in, and adjacent to, the Demolition Permit Area, according to the amendment. The Demolition Permit Area will be closed in its entirety to all pedestrian traffic through signage, traffic control barriers and the use of pedestrian shuttles.

In the event of a breach of the terms, and if the breach is not cured within five business days, the City can revoke the building permit or seek any other remedy available. The Council approved the amendment.

Community Planning and Development Administrator Cynthia Linker introduced a request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for exterior rehabilitation of 211 Horn Street. The home is owned by Alderman Benito Torrez, and he stepped away from the Council chambers during the discussion.

The Historic Preservation Committee evaluated the proposal, and the treatments are in accordance with design guidelines. The Committee recommends approval, Linker said.

The applicants, Benito and Patricia Torres, are requesting a Certificate of Appropriateness for the rehabilitation of the historic house, historic outbuilding, and site at 211 Horn Street, according to the staff report. The estimated date of construction of the original house is 1900, although it is possible that it may predate this estimate. The building was originally a simple one-story, gablefront-and-wing building.

Later additions included changes to the roofline, extension of the walls of the original porch and enclosure of the porch, removal of the original front door, an addition with a chimney to the south, installment of the front door on the south addition, the addition a shed-roof, multiple additions to the rear, the replacement of siding from painted horizontal lap to vertical stained board and batten, the installation of solar hot water panels on the artist studio roof, replacement of all windows and a two-story garage with an apartment above on the north.

The garage has a chalet style carved balustrade on the second story balcony and a garage door on the first floor. The garage façade has board and batten siding, but the other elevations have plywood panel siding. This non-historic garage is not included in the application but will remain attached to the rehabilitated dwelling, according to the report.

Covered by this proposed rehabilitation are existing site conditions, exterior street stairs, concrete walkways, stone retaining walls and fencing. Rehabilitation for both the historic residence and outbuilding will include the roof, gutters and downspouts, siding and trim, stone and concrete foundation, doors, windows, the porch, paint, removal of the non-historic siding and roof and lighting.

The Council approved the Certificate of Appropriateness for 211 Horn Street. Two new employees were introduced to the Council: Communications Officer Janet Dennehy and Administrative Assistant Julie Seitzinger.

Dennehy is a dispatcher assigned to the night shift. She has lived in Granby for 20 years before joining the department and is in the process of moving to the metro area. Before joining the City of Black Hawk, she worked in the medical industry and owned a tow company. She was drawn to Black Hawk because, while growing up, she spent a significant amount of time in the area, as some of her family lived here.

Seitzinger moved here in January 2002 with her husband, fellow Black Hawk employee Stan Mcinturf. She is originally from Salt Lake City, Utah. She became a Black Hawk employee on April 19, 2017. She will be the coordinator for the Black Hawk Lantern newsletter.

The next regular meeting of the Black Hawk City Council will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 3 p.m., at 211 Church Street.