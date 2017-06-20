Central City Council Meeting May 16, 2017

Cher Rain-Bolt

Central City

Central City receives mixed reviews on Colorado Gaming Association’s “Free Play” Proposal.

A 3-year tax rebate program has been proposed to Casinos by the Colorado Gaming Association as a means to bolster gaming tax revenue 3.5% by June 30, 2020.

The Free Play program utilizes a quarterly tax rebate for Casinos, equal to the amount of tax paid on Free Play Coupons from the preceding quarter. The rebate is issued as credit against the following quarter taxes. In order for Casinos to receive the rebate a growth rate compared to the high-water mark of the fiscal year must be demonstrated. Additionally, the gaming tax revenue paid to the state must be either equal to or greater than tax revenue on a 12-month trial basis.

If revenues do not meet or exceed the high-water mark of the fiscal year and demonstrate yearly net revenue increases, the casinos assume the risk for expensive equipment, which in turn becomes consumer liability.

The proposal has received mixed reviews based on the style of system, which makes use of expensive equipment which translates to added expense to customers. Rather than offering a proposal which is a win-win for everyone, the added tax only serves a small few.

Central City Clean-up day has been rescheduled for May 26. Central City is asking for volunteer participation at the Annual Clean-up day. The city-wide effort begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Big T lot, Volunteers will enjoy a complimentary lunch, drinks and prizes.

The Silver Davey Award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts Award presented by Community development coordinator Zeke Keeler to the City for its website which launched in the fall of 2016.

“A robust website integrated with social media is simply essential for Central City to tell the world about our wonderful community with our charming Victorian Main Street, colorful history, wonderful events and great businesses opportunities,” said Mayor Kathryn Heider. “We are very proud of our new website and are delighted with this award. Congratulations to our city staff for creating this award-winning website and thanks to Colorado Interactive and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority for their support.”

The website can be found at, https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/centralcity.