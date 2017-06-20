Black Hawk Breaking News Community News 

Black Hawk Police Reports April 2017

On 4/1/17 Officers responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of a tip jar theft. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

On 4/2/17 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Lodge Casino on the report of a party striking and breaking a slot machine screen. The suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

On 4/2/17 at approximately 4:01 a.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a patron complaint. A male patron was upset that another male had opened an adjacent room’s door and made noise. A report has been completed

On 4/2/17 at approximately 2:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched for an attempt to locate on a female party who had sent text messages to family stating that she needed help in the Black Hawk area.

On 4/4/17 an Officer responded to the 5.8 mile marker of Highway 119 on the report of a vehicle that struck a light pole. The light pole was knocked out of the median and had been pushed into the northbound lanes of traffic and blocking the lane. A red Chevrolet Aveo struck the light pole after it had already been in the lane and caused damage to its tire and rim.

On 4/4/17 at approximately 8:20 p.m., an Officer responded to Highway 119, approximately mile marker 5.8, on the report of a vehicle that had struck a light pole. After the light pole was struck it fell into the northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 119 and a silver Lexus hit the pole causing damage to the vehicle.

On 4/3/17 at approximately 12:15 a.m., an Officer did a welfare check on a man sleeping in a vehicle at the KMM Parking Garage. Officers arrived as cover and detained the man pending verification of a warrant.

On 4/3/17 at approximately 8:24 p.m., Officers responded to 340 Main Street on a report of cash taken. A report was completed regarding the incident.

On 4/4/17 at approximately 2:28 a.m., Officers responded The Lady Luck parking garage on a report of a male that had poured a beer over his girlfriend’s head, while they sat in her vehicle. The male was arrested for harassment (DV) and booked into the Gilpin County jail.

On 4/3/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Monarch Casino on the report of a cold trespass. A male party had trespassed on 4/1/17, after he was banned from the casino on 3/23/17.

On 4/4/2017 at approximately 1911 hours, a male walked into the police department (221 Church St) to turn himself in on an active warrant. He was taken into custody and booked into the Gilpin County Jail.

On 4/4/17 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Officers responded to Highway 119 mile post 5.8 on a report of a vehicle that had hit a light post. The driver of the vehicle that struck the light post was cited for careless driving.

On 4/5/17 an Officer took a telephone report of a credit card fraud that occurred after making a hotel reservation. The same thing had happened a year ago to the reporting party when making a reservation. The case is active.

On 4/6/17 Officers were called to the Ameristar for a medical issue. The scene was assisted and report was taken.

On 4/6/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino to investigate a report of a disturbance between a male and female. Upon investigation, the female party was arrested and taken to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 4/8/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of a party who had damaged property. After further investigation, the suspect was contacted and issued and released on a municipal summons.

On 4/8/17 Officers were dispatched to the Isle Casino for a possible stolen vehicle. Upon arrival and investigation, the vehicle was not stolen and a report was taken.

On 4/8/17 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino Hotel on a call of a theft. Officers were unable to identify a suspect.

On 49/17 at approximately 8:34 a.m., an Officer and Sergeant were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 119 and Richman St. to investigate a non-injury traffic accident.

On 4/9/17 an Officer responded to the Mardi Gras Casino on the report of a theft of a wallet. There is suspect information.

On 4/10/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Lady Luck Hotel Check in, on a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, he obtained all victim information and conducted an interview, the case is still under investigation.

On 4/10/17 at approximately 9:40 p.m., an Officer was dispatched to an accident where a box truck had backed into a light pole on the 300 block of Main St.

On 4/10/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a found pistol magazine and ammunition. The magazine and ammunition was collected and booked into evidence.

On 4/11/17 at approximately 12:14 a.m., an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a subject sleeping in a hotel stairwell. The subject was issued a summons for trespassing and released from the scene.

On 4/12/2017, at approximately 9:31 p.m., an Officer was dispatched to the water treatment facility at Main St. and Highway 119. A purse was found by a construction worker.

On 4/12/17 an Officer responded to the 300 block of Main Street on a report of personal injury. The involved party was transported by ambulance.

On 4/12/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino parking garage on the report of a hit and run accident. No suspects have been identified.

On 4/14/17 at approximately 10:13 p.m., an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on a report of damage to a vehicle. A truck window was broken and no suspects were identified.

On 4/15/17 at approximately 4:56 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Richman Street on a welfare check. A female was contacted and was arrested on an active warrant out of Gilpin County, Colorado. A plastic bag that contained methamphetamine was found inside the female’s boot when she was booked into the Gilpin County Jail. The female was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On 4/15/17 at approximately 5:36 p.m., Officers responded to the Saratoga Casino to assist Division of Gaming Officers with a combative suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

On 4/15/17 Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a counterfeit $10 bill. The bill was collected to be sent to the Secret Service.

On 4/15/17 at approximately 2341 hours, Officers responded to the Golden Gates Casino on the report of a counterfeit $100 bill. The party who had the bill also had a warrant for his arrest. The party was taken into custody and transported the Gilpin County Jail on the warrant and the bill was seized.

On 4/16/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a theft. After further investigation, it was determined to be unfounded.

On 4/16/17 at approximately 1957 hours, Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of an employee who had been harassed by a customer. Through further investigation, it was determined there was no crime committed.

On 4/16/17 an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of criminal mischief. A suspect was cited and released from the scene.

On 4/17/17 at approximately 3:10 a.m., Officers responded to The Lady Luck Casino on a call of a lost cell phone. Isle Casino Surveillance was unable to determine where and when the cell phone was lost.

On 4/17/17 Officers responded to the 200 Block of Main St. on the report of a hit and run accident. A suspect was contacted and issued a summons.

On 04/17/17 at approximately 10:45 a.m. Black Hawk officers responded to the Lodge Casino, regarding found cocaine. One female was arrested for possession and booked into Gilpin County Jail.

On 4/17/17 at approximately 11:49 a.m., Officers responded to the Lady Luck parking garage on a report of a disturbance in-progress. The parties involved fled the scene and were stopped at Highway 119 and MM 5.8. The male driver was placed into custody for DUI and domestic violence.

On 4/18/17 at approximately 6:44 a.m. an Officer was dispatched to Ameristar Casino for suspicion of found drugs.

On 04/18/17, Officers responded to a person with a knife, cutting themselves. The person did not drop the knife when told. The person was tased and taken into custody. The person was placed on a M-1 hold and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

On 4/18/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Saratoga Casino on a report of a male party with a known warrant. The party was arrested for having outstanding warrants and transported to Gilpin County Jail.

On 4/19/17 at approximately 1:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Lodge Casino Parking Garage to investigate damage to a gate at the parking garage exit. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

On 4/19/17 an Officer took a phone report on a theft of a purse. The case is under further investigation.

On 4/19/17 at approximately 4:45 a.m., an Officer was dispatched to the Monarch Casino on a report of a stolen cell phone. Suspect information was available.

On 4/20/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Wild Card Casino on a report of a male party trespassing. Male party was contacted and issued a summons for Third Degree Criminal Trespass.

On 4/20/17 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Isle of Capri Casino on the report of a fraudulent ID card. The ID was confiscated and placed into evidence and a summons was issued.

On 4/20/17 at approximately 1:24 a.m., an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on a report of an assault the took place in front of the Gilpin Casino on 4/16/17. Officers are investigating the assault.

On 4/20/17 at approximately 8:17 p.m., Officers observed a vehicle traveling Southbound on Highway 119 at Mill Street. A traffic stop was initiated and after further investigation the driver was arrested for DUI.

On 4/21/17 at approximately 4:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino for a reported physical altercation. Upon investigation completion, suspect was contacted and investigation is open.

On 4/21/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of lost property. Upon arrival, he contacted a male party who was at the Identification stand.

On 4/22/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a stolen cell phone. The phone was recovered and the suspect was issued a citation.

On 4/22/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar on the report of a theft. No suspects have been identified.

On 4/22/17 at approximately 11:09 p.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a fight between two male parties. One male party was transported to Gilpin County Jail without incident.

On 4/23/17 damage was found to an access panel for buried electrical lines in the 100 block of Main Street.

On 4/23/17 an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of a theft of a cell phone. Two suspects were cited and released from the scene.

On 4/23/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of a lost or stolen cell phone. Case is under further investigation.

On 4/23/17 at approximately 8:10 p.m., Officers responded to the Sasquatch Casino on the report of a stolen purse. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

On04/24/17 an Officer responded to the Lady Luck Hotel on the report of a domestic disturbance. There is one suspect in custody.

On 4/24/17 an Officer responded to the Z-Casino on the report of a criminal mischief call. Case is under further investigation.

On 4/24/17 at approximately 9:05 p.m. Officers were flagged down in the 100 Block of Richman Street by a party wanting to turn himself in. The party was taken into custody for a valid warrant and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 4/24/17 at approximately 12:45 a.m., an Officer responded to a call of a jacket theft. The suspect was contacted and issued a municipal summons for theft.

On 4/26/17 at approximately 3:59 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Monarch Casino Valet for found property. The property was picked up and put in safekeeping.

On 4/26/17 an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of graffiti under the Mill Street bridge. There is no suspect information.

On 4/27/17 Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure incident at the Lodge Casino. Officers contacted the suspect and a summons was issued.

On 4/27/2017 an Officer handled the report of criminal trespass at the parking garage of the Lady Luck Casino. There is suspect information.

On 4/28/17 at approximately 7:15 a.m., an Officer was called on a welfare check at 181 Clear Creek Street.

On 4/28/17 an Officer was dispatched to the KMM parking garage on a report of a non injury motor vehicle accident. A state accident form will be completed.

On 4/29/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a vehicle break in. The investigation is ongoing.

On 4/29/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found narcotics. There is no suspect information.

On 4/29/17 at approximately 9:00 p.m., an Officer was dispatched to 261 Church Street and responded for an arrest of an individual on an outstanding warrant.

On 4/29/17 Officers responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of a party trespassing. The party was contacted, issued a summons and escorted off property.

On 4/30/17 Officers responded to a REDDI report on a vehicle leaving the Ameristar Casino. The vehicle was contacted and a suspect was taken into custody for possession of narcotics.

