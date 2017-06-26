Athletes earn winter sports awards

Barbara Lawlor

Nederland

At the end of each sports season, the Nederland High School athletic teams, their coaches and their families gather at the school for a dinner, the presentation of special awards and a chance for parents to hear about the highlights of the season. A great deal of good natured, in-team humor and endearing nicknames are revealed as each team gathers in separate meetings, but not until the special awards have been announced.

Last week, the annual winter sports banquet included the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and the alpine and Nordic ski teams.

Before the athletic awards were presented, the Colorado High School Association academic awards were handed out. Honorable Mention, 3.0-3.59 gpa, went to Leah Kalil, Bryce Nesbit, Lucas Erdwin, Delaney Pratt and Jared Smerdell.

The first team Academic Awards, 3.6 and up, went to: Courtney Clemmer, Roland Bailey, Delcan Stone, Gabe Larrabee, Karen Sorokach, Cole Skillbred, Bryce Nichols, Sarah Davidson, Natalie Platt, Cassidy Donohue, Taylor Folwell, Charles Ghayur, and Alex Irwin.

The Nederland Boys’ Basketball Awards were presented by coach Kirt McCracken: The Panther Award for demonstrating the true spirit of team and always being ready to assist or cheer the team on: Damon Vigil; The Most Improved Player Award went to Aubrey Charlson; The Defensive Player of the year: Taylor Hoffman.

Simone Smead gave awards to the NHS Girls’ Basketball team. The Most Improved Player was Alex Sorokach; The Most Valuable Player: Karen Sorokach; The Panther Award: Breegan McClish.

Jonathan Damon presented the Alpine Skiing Awards: The Girls’ Panther Award: Anna Neher; The Boys’ Panther Award: Bryce Nesmith; The Most Valuable Girls’ Skier: Delaney Pratt; The Most Improved Girls’ Skier: Abigail Hall;

The Most Improved Boys’ Skier: Nathan Hayden; The Most Valuable Boys’ Skier: Talus Lantz

Nordic Ski Coach Jen Lavely presented the awards to her team:

Panther Award: Sarah Davidson;

Most Valuable Skier: Bryce Nichols;

Most Improved Skier: Wesley Nation.

The boys’ Skimeister athletes included Scout Edmonson, Adler Mueller and Reece Titus. A Skimeister competes in both Nordic and alpine competition.