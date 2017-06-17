17th Annual High Peaks Art Festival June 24 – 25

The Visitors Center parking lot will become an exciting venue for fine art and contemporary craft on June 24-25.. Over 45 booths will be filled with artisans from all over Colorado, Wyoming,Texas and Arizona. Many artists are returning favorites and 10 of them are new to the Festival.

Eight Nederland residents are returning to the Festival: abstract painter Bruce Miller, silversmith Rocky Stiers, clay artist Alyssa Westenbroek-Koster, photographer Pat Hayes, garden ware sculptor David Jessup, functional potter Tania Corvalan, body care products by Lara Mastro and botanicals by Dynamic Roots. New this year- books by George Blevins and local photos by Barbara Lawlor will be sharing a booth and will be on hand to meet and greet Festival visitors.



Kids and adults alike will enjoy Fabulous Faces by Linda, offering both Face Painting and Glitter Tattoos that are very artistic and creative!

Live music by our local musicians always complements the Festival. Look for them under the green and white tent; bring your own chair and plan on spending the day!

Our Artist Award program is in its 9th year. Totally funded by Nederland businesses and community members again this year, the awards will be given out in 12 categories, each award comes with a cash prize. The Mountain-Ear sponsors the $250 Best of Show award. The Dave Felkley

Memorial Prize of $150 is once again sponsored by Ted Weaver of First Tracks Consulting, and honors our beloved Dave, who we all miss very much. Join the sponsors, Mayor Kris Larsen and the judges as we hand out the ribbons and prizes at 12:30 on Saturday.

Westword Arts & Culture Magazine included the High Peaks Art Festival in their 2016 Top Ten Best Summer Art Festivals in Colorado list. Stop by the event this weekend and see why! Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday.