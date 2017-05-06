Triple murder site housed over 100 marijuana plants

Barbara Lawlor, Coal Creek Canyon. Last week, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigators announced that they had removed more than 100 marijuana plants from the Coal Creek Canyon home where three people were found dead on April 15, 2017.



The bodies of Wallace White, 54, Kelly Sloat-White, 56, and Emory Fraker, 39 were found in the Divide View home in Coal Creek Canyon, reportedly dying of gunshot wounds to the back of the head.



When deputies were sent to conduct a welfare check on the couple, they found two bodies and later in the day, investigators discovered the third body. Because of the presence of drugs, a hazmat team was called in to clear the home. Over 100 marijuana plants were found.



Although the couple had been known to grow medical marijuana, the number of plants found in the home made it an illegal grow, but it is still unknown whether the marijuana was the motive in the homicides.



The BCSO continues to conduct a multi-state investigation into the triple homicide.



Neighbors have said numerous unusual comings and goings could be seen at the house over a period of time. The sheriff’s office has said that there is no danger to the general public, that the victims appeared to be targeted.



Anyone with any information about the homicides is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-3600.

