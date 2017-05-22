Traveling With Your Dogs

Deb D’Andrea

4TheLuvOfDogz

Often I go camping throughout the United States with my Girls, typically staying at State and National campgrounds; sometimes even at BLM property where one will find less developed camping areas. I always have extra food and water on hand should we find ourselves somewhere magical far away from any conveniences of society. These are the true outdoor places where most don’t venture as it’s not convenient; these places also pose their own threats as less traffic sometimes equates more wildlife.

Recently while camping, the signs posted showed thirteen different types of rattlesnakes that called the campground area home. While I was thankful for the heads up as I knew some rattlesnakes were native to the area, I was surprised that there were so many varieties. As the Girls and I hiked, I had my senses tuned to anything that moved or rattled which made for an interesting journey considering all the lizards that loved the area. Fortunately my Girls know the “leave it” command as I really didn’t want them chasing the lizards into an unknown area only to find a rattlesnake.

While hiking with the Girls around the Grand Canyon, we came across several elk grazing. The big buck definitely saw us, giving us the ‘eye’ as we carefully walked off trail to give him and his family huge space between us and them. With three dogs and I, we’re seen as a threat, a pack, and we always give any wildlife space or, depending upon where they are, turn around before trouble arises. I have exactly zero desire for any exhilarating wildlife encounters.

There are the funny moments too; like when birds and dogs have some form of communication, even thou they’ve never met. While camping on the ocean, the birds were grazing on delicious crabs, leaving their ruins behind. We were just hanging out and a bird dropped a crab piece right at our campgrounds, as if saying ‘hey, try this!’ Tiki was on it, Bear wasn’t too sure and Sally hasn’t had seafood before. After that when walking the beach, their noses were to the ground in search of that next morsel left by the Gulls. Thanks guys!

When we travel, my Girls are always with me. Several people I know and have witnessed leave their dogs at the campground as their humans enjoy the area. I always have my radar on the places that allow dogs to join me in my hikes, because they too enjoy the new experiences, smells and ability to explore new places. My time is enriched with them by my side throughout our journeys.

