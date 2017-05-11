Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. Springtime activities can lead to strains and sprains for ourselves and our beloved pets as we leap outdoors to enjoy warmer weather. Hips and thighs are some of the more common areas where dogs experience strains, an injury to tendons that connect to muscles and bones; versus sprains which commonly occur in the wrist and knee, affecting ligaments that connect bones.



Simple actions like landing too hard, stepping in a hole, slipping or falling, or even just normal playing can lead to injury. A more common and serious injury is a torn cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) which can lead to surgery and, if done by an experienced surgeon, can result in years of regular play and exercise after a three month recovery.



If you see your dog start to limp or favor a leg, and it lasts longer than 24 hours, it’s best to make an appointment with your veterinarian to determine what’s going on. Strains and sprains can be both ongoing or happen suddenly, ranging from mild to severe, with several options to work with the resulting diagnosis. Rest is usually on the menu, along with no stairs or running, and sometimes leash walks, depending what your veterinarian recommends. Recovery can be frustrating for both human and canine alike; but following doctors orders for a few months can pay off in future years filled with hikes, runs and playtime.



Hopefully your pet will avoid any strains or sprains throughout their lives. Keeping them at a healthy weight, getting regular exercise and eating quality foods with all the essential vitamins, minerals and other good things required to stay healthy is a good start to avoid potential issues. Even with all the best intentions, watching your dog bolt after a squirrel or rabbit only to return limping, happens.



Till next time. Deb D’Andrea, founder of 4TheLuvOfDogz & the Caribou Dog Ranch is recognized by the State of Colorado as a Certified Canine Massage Therapist and will visit your home or Vet’s office to work with your dog. Canine Agility may be offered at the Caribou Dog Ranch in 2017 if there is interest. Deb currently has limited availability for new Petz Nanny Clients; and she bakes up fresh dog treats & doggy birthday cakes per order. For information contact Deb at 720-675-7078 or email: info@4theluvofdogz.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

