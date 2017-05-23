Selma Diane Rittenhouse, 70 of Black Hawk, Colorado died peacefully at home on May 17, 2017.

Diane was born on June 8, 1946 to Norman and Mildred Blake. She graduated from Gilpin County High School in 1964 and CSU in 1968. She married John Rittenhouse on December 28, 1968. They moved with John’s Air Force career until they returned to Gilpin County in 1980.

Diane loved her community. She worked for the community health clinic until her retirement as Executive Director in 2004. Her work with local charities, her passionate and generous support of the people and organizations in the community and her kind and caring nature are legendary. She was loved by all who knew her.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2pm at St. James Methodist Church, 123 Eureka St., Central City. Reception to follow at the Teller House. Diane wished to be cremated.

She is survived and dearly missed by her husband John, daughters Heather and Erin, grandsons Charlie, Robert and Ockie and brothers Dan and Kent.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. James/Ermel’s, PO Box 291, Black Hawk, CO 80422.