Barbara Lawlor, Boulder County. Last Saturday morning, April 15, a Nederland resident hit a rock which caused his vehicle to roll over onto its side in the middle of Boulder Canyon near Barker Dam. The driver had minor injuries.



A rockslide from the canyon wall littered the north side of the highway. The Nederland Police Department directed one-way traffic while the vehicle and debris were cleared from the road.

