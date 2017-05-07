Pets on wheels

Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. Limited mobility in pets, just like people, can strike at any time, young or old, big or small. There are several options for you and your pet should mobility become an issue for your beloved; and working with your vet or a specialist can help provide comfort as your pet transitions into relying on their new wheels.



While this may not be an option for everyone depending upon what your pet is experiencing; wheels have been embraced by many a pet helping to extend and enhance their lives. Wheels come in a variety of styles, and are typically a cart that supports your pet’s midsection, allowing the freedom for their front or rear legs to do the work moving them around. Disc disease, spinal problems, hip dysphasia, degenerative myelopathy, nerve disease and even a blood clot are some of the reasons you may find yourself in the market for pet wheels.



Most people think wheels are primarily for dogs, but many a cat and even rabbit has found themselves with wheels. While it is a lifestyle change, most pets embrace their wheels once they realize the freedom they can experience. There are several resources online that can provide wheels for your pet and first hand testimonials from pet parents to help you select what’s right for your pet’s needs.



There is the Handicapped Pets Foundation (http://hpets.org/), a 501(c)3 non-profit helping pets gain their wheels through crowd funding; and Rocky Mountain Veterinary Neurology (http://rockymountainveterinaryneurology.com/wheelchair-carts-for-pets/) who can help find that perfect set of wheels for your pet. I have awesome personal experience with Rocky Mountain, as Tiki went there for her lifesaving brain surgery.



In addition to organizations that assist in finding used wheels for your pet, there are organizations like Doggon’ Wheels (https://www.doggon.com/) that specialize in designing and building pet wheels should your pet require a unique cart. If you’re handy, you could probably even build your own pet cart after researching the best rated designs.



So, while our pets may experience mobility limitations, there are wheeled options to assist them and help them engage in a fulfilling life.



Till next time. Deb D’Andrea, founder of 4TheLuvOfDogz & the Caribou Dog Ranch is recognized by the State of Colorado as a Certified Canine Massage Therapist and will visit your home or Vet’s office to work with your dog. Canine Agility may be offered at the Caribou Dog Ranch in 2017 if there is interest. Deb currently has limited availability for new Petz Nanny Clients; and she bakes up fresh dog treats & doggy birthday cakes per order. For information contact Deb at 720-675-7078 or email: info@4theluvofdogz.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

