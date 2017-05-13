Nederland Community Library : Meet the local artists

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Artwork by the Nederland Elementary School and the Nederland Middle Senior High School is now on display at the Nederland Community Library and there will be a reception to meet and greet the artists this Saturday, May13, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.



This is the second annual collaboration between the library and the schools’ art programs. Parents are encouraged to come see their children’s artwork brightening the walls of the library and to see what other local students are doing.



It is a multi-media show, with students using whatever art form struck their fancy: water color, tempura, oil, colored pencil, Sharpie, cloth, pastels, print ink and crayons.



The art is amazingly sophisticated in some cases, brilliant and fun in others and perceptive and thoughtful in many.



On Monday morning, NES art teacher Susan Blurton helped librarians hang the show, all of them taking the time to place the individuals in a pleasing composition of talent spread throughout the library walls.

