Nederland Annual Firewise Clean-up Event is Saturday, June 3rd

Chris Pelletier, Nederland Public Works. The Town of Nederland, in partnership with Boulder County, will host the annual Firewise Clean-Up Event on Saturday, June 3. The event will be held at the Boulder County Transportation Yard. Start time is 8am. As in previous years, Nederland’s goal is to divert as much waste as possible from the landfill.

Additionally, Nederland encourages homeowners to mitigate their property and bring slash, logs, and weeds to the Nederland Community Sort Yard located next to the event. Please visit the Town of Nederland’s website to learn more about Firewise and the importance of reducing fuels on your properties.



There will be a reduction in the number of trash-specific dumpsters in an effort to encourage recycling and to support the County’s larger effort to achieve the goals of the 2010 Boulder County Zero Waste Plan, to which the Town of Nederland is a signee. The Town is paying for 6 trash-specific dumpsters and charging a flat $15 entry fee for the event to offset the additional costs. Household trash will not be accepted please dispose of household trash at the Transfer station. The Town asks community members to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered to dispose of hard to recycle items responsibly. Wind is always a factor so please cover your loads.



Community members wishing to dispose of waste at the event will need to show proof of Boulder County residency. Acceptable items for proving residency include a Nederland utility bill, an Xcel Energy utility bill indicating address and service area, a Boulder County EcoPass, or a lease for a property in Boulder County. Proof of residency will help ensure that access to the event is limited to Boulder County taxpayers, who ultimately foot the bill for the annual event.



Diversion services that will be available at the event



Scrap Metal

Batteries

Paint

Unpainted scrap wood

Electronics

Motor oil (In original containers)

Antifreeze ( In original containers)

Mattresses



Diversion services accepted at the Boulder County Transfer Station (Green Boxes) as part of the event



Styrofoam

Hard Plastics

Tires

Compost

Appliances



In an effort to improve the flow of traffic we ask residents have their recyclables loaded to be removed first and then trash. Items to be dropped off at the Transfer Station will be dropped off last as residents leave the event. There will be volunteers to help assist with sorting your recyclables. The event is over when the trash dumpsters are full, this has been historically before noon.



For questions about this year’s event please call or email Public Works Manager Chris Pelletier, at 303-258-3266 or chrisp@nederlandco.org.

