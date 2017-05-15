Ned runners bring home firsts

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. As the track season heads to League playoffs, the Nederland High School runners are reaching their peak of performance and training.



On April 22, 2017 the Panthers competed in the Kiowa Classic at Elbert Unified High School. They raced against other schools in their league: Deer Trail, Colorado Deaf and Blind, Calhan, Simla, Arickaree, Fountain Valley, Hanover, Elbert, Bethune, Flagler, Rocky Ford, Simla, Clear Creek and Denver Academy.



The Nederland girls had a great showing at the meet where Freshman Helen Cross demonstrated her potential as she claimed two first places, in the 1600 meter run and in the 800 meter run. She was one of three Ned runners in the top 10 of the 1600 meter event as well as in the 800. Junior Sarah Davidson took first in the 3200 meter run. The NHS 4 by 800 relay team also claimed first place.



For the boys, sophomore Lance Bell has claimed the top ten places in 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Girls’ results:

1600 meter run:

1. Helen Cross, 5:56.32 freshman

2. Sarah Davidson, 5:59.08 junior,

4. Meg Feeley, 6.43.20, sophomore

3200 meter run:

1. Sarah Davidson, 12:50.26

Girls’ 4 by 800:

Ned first place, 11:12.82

800 meter run:

1. Helen Cross, 2:41.07; 4. Alex Sorokach, freshman, 2:54.98; 6. Meg Feeley, sophomore, 3:08.42

Discus:

20. Karen Sorokach, junior, 60: 07.00

Shot put:

17. Karen Sorokach, 21 feet, .25 inches

Boys’ Results:

100 meter

8. Lance Bell, 10, 12.71

1600 meter:

21. Hakan Chunton, freshman, 7:36.90

200 meter dash:

5. Lance Bell, sophomore, 25:74

800 meter:

21. Hakan Chunton, freshman, 3:38.31

Discus:

28. Damon Vigil, sophomore, 66.06.00l; 32. Lance Bell, 58 feet. 02.00 inches

Shot put:

15. Damon Vigil, 30 feet 3.50 inches

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

