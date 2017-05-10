Municipal Fiber Optics

Janet Perry, Central City. Central City’s Mayor Heider called the March 21, 2017 Aldermen meeting to order at 6:05 p.m. Alderman Laratta, Alderman Aiken and Mayor pro tem Voorhies were all present. City Manager Miera, Attorney McAskin, City Clerk Bechtel, Finance Director Adame, Community Development Director Rears, Public Works Director Hoover, Fire Chief Allen, Utilities Director Nelson and Gilpin County Sheriff’s Officer Captain Ihme were also present.



Mayor pro tem Voorhies moved to go into Executive Session pursuant to C.R.S. Section for legal advice on proposed amendments to the Parkway Access Code. At 7:05 p.m., Mayor Heider reconvened regular session.



The first Item of New Business was Resolution No. 17-11; amending the Volunteer Firefighter Length of Service Award Plan. Fire Chief Allen said that The Central City Fire Department Pension Board approved amendments to the Length of Service Plan in January. The modification would allow unclaimed funds to revert back to the City. Mayor pro tem Voorhies moved to approve Resolution No. 17-11, and without discussion, the motion carried unanimously.



Resolution No. 17-12, supporting Ballot Question 1A related to the Local Right to Use Municipal Fiber Optic Infrastructure. Attorney McAskin explained that 17-12 reflects the City Council’s support of a YES vote on ballot question #1A at the April 4, 2017 special mail ballot election. Alderman Laratta moved to approve Resolution No. 17-1, and it carried unanimously.



Resolution No. 17-13, awarding the BID for the Central City Cemetery Fence Project and Services Agreement with S & J Companies LLC d/b/a Ace Fencing. In order to prevent further trespass and potential property damage by OHVs, Central City and Gilpin County are proposing to jointly construct buck and rail fencing and install gates. Alderman Aiken moved to approve Resolution No. 17-1, and it carried unanimously.



Ordinance No. 17-02, Amending Ordinance 98-29 regards Organizing the Central City Business Improvement District and Approving the Election of an Initial Board of Directors Therefore and set the Public Hearing for April 4 at 7:00 p.m. Alderman Laratta seconded, and it carried unanimously.



Manager Miera said that the contractors have started work on City Hall and the work is expected to be complete by the end of April.

Mayor pro tem Voorhies reviewed the request for a Letter of Support by the 1-70 Coalition for the Transportation Funding Bill HB 17-124. Council consensus was to provide the Letter of Support.



Karen Bartlett asked about access to the cemeteries. Public Works Director Hoover explained about gates that will be unlocked. Manager Miera said the City and county will share the cost of signs.



Alan Tiefenbach thanked the Council, Manager Miera and Public Works Director Hoover for fixing the light problem at the Boodle. Tiefenbach had counted more than 50 ATV’s this weekend at the cemeteries.



David Josselyn thanked the City for the fence and said that he thought the buck/pole will look great. At 8.42 p.m. Mayor Heider closed the meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

