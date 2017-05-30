Miller to leave NES

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Nederland Elementary School principal Jeff Miller announced on Monday, May 8, 2017, that he has accepted a principal position at Louisville Elementary School.



In the past six years Miller and his family have become a part of the Nederland community and an admired and respected leader at the elementary school. Miller says that it was an emotional weekend for the family.



“This community has positively impacted us as a family. My children have learned lessons from a fantastic teacher staff at NES and many community members have shared their time and talents with them. I have been a principal in a close-knit family.”



Miller will assist in the transition to new leadership at the school over the summer. Boulder Valley School District Assistant superintendent Sandy Ripplinger, a former NES principal, will work with the staff and the community to find a new principal in the 2017-2018 school year.



With the support of the NES staff, the Nederland Middle Senior High School staff and the leadership of principal Carrie Yantzer, the Nederland PK-12 philosophy will continue, says Miller.



The future for NES lies in Expeditionary Learning, says Miller, claiming it is the right pathway for the future of the PK-12 system. “It will help us realize our shared mission and vision. I look forward to hearing the progress that the PK-12 staff makes in the coming years.”



Applications for the position are being reviewed through May 17. After May 23, formal interviews will begin, including building and central administrative interviews. The new school year is estimated to begin on July 24. Miller is one of eight principals in the BVSD to be leaving their positions.



Miller says, “Stephanie, the kids and I want to thank you for seeking us out, trusting us, and including us in this place. We will cherish the memories and friendships we’ve made during our time here. Nederland has been a very special place for the Miller family and we will miss it greatly.”