James Peak Brewery & Smokehouse Understands Git-R-Done Grub

Pine Apple, Nederland. Overlooking the middle boulder creek on First Street in Ned we spotted the James Peak Smokehouse & Brewery. Somewhat new in town, it was the ideal place to pop in for a quick lunch and check out the scene. We took a break from the mid-day Indian summer heat and found ourselves a table.



I was pleasantly surprised by the bare bones menu; meals on one side, drinks on the other. Menu options included smoked meat appetizers, smoked meat sandwiches, a few kids’ options, down-home BBQ style sides and an array of flavored cheesecakes for dessert. We finally decided on two Smoked Brisket Mushroom Cheesesteak Sandwiches on Hoagie Rolls and a Beef Slider for the little one.



While we were waiting, we checked out the bright, sunny, spacious deck, which had a gorgeous stone mantle adjacent to the bar inside. The drink selection is extensive: homebrews, domestics and imports in bottle and on draft. The restroom was clean and spacious, and overall the engineered timber construction looks and feels brew house worthy.



The plates hit our table when we returned and it was time to dig in. Baking trays and other fancy yet down home serving ware added a cozy elegance to our dining experience. The hoagie roll was overloaded with smoked meat, perfectly melted cheese, and sautéed-marinated mushrooms. The sandwich halves were held in place by a very interesting strip of reed, and adorned with half of a mini pickle. The bread was toasted to just the right amount of char. The slaw certainly did not overtake the sandwich. We decimated our meals in record time.



Other patrons were digging in on their ales and meals as well. The overall atmosphere was young and professional. Pop hits gently floated through the speakers as the large windows let the Colorado sun add warmth and light to the Brewery.



The waitress serving us was very polite, attentive, and accurate. The bartender and kitchen staff seemed to be in high spirits and working very smoothly together. From order to table was 21 minutes, slightly longer than average for Ned proper. For all three of our meals and three non-alcoholic beverages and a fair tip our bill ran for slightly over $60, slightly more than average for Ned proper locale.



I am positive that Nederland’s James Peak Brewery & Smokehouse will fare well over the summer, with a convenient location right across the street from public parking.

