Hunting for Easter eggs

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. It’s tradition.

It’s the rite of spring.



It is the time when little girls

wear bonnets and swirly spring dresses with tights and shiny new shoes.

The hunt for Easter eggs takes place all over the country and here in Nederland, the TEENS Inc. Easter bunnies make sure it happens on time.

Last Saturday, the day before Easter, TEENS Inc. teens scattered multi-colored plastic Easter eggs around Guercio Ball Field.

Instead of a barren large open space to deal with, the teens spread indoor potted plants to serve as egg nests, or caves. Some eggs were hidden in the wheels of the work crew van, some were hidden in plain sight.First the 0-3 children were allowed to find their eggs inside. These eggs were immediately visible for the younger children, who were not quite sure why they were hustled in a room with a basket in their hands. Many of them had the tendency to find one egg and plunk themselves down on the floor and try to open the plastic orbs. Others had parents urging them on to grab as many eggs as they could.The eggs contained stickers and tattoos and candy and little wiggly animals.A few minutes after the youngest group had captured all the eggs, the older kids waited outside, all lined up and waiting for the countdown. They took off at a gallop, swinging their baskets, heading for the most obvious eggs. It didn’t take more than a couple of minutes for every last one to be found.At the entrance to the teen center, tables were set up for Easter egg dying; dozens of eggs in cartons and plastic cups filled with dyed water. Inside the building, kids colored, munched on baked goods and tried to play foosball.The annual egg hunt is put on by TEENS Inc. and funded by donations.