Easter services in Nederland

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Easter Sunday dawned bright and dry as a group of worshippers gathered on the shore of Barker Reservoir to pray and sing a few songs to celebrate the Christian holiday, the resurrection of Jesus.



Nederland was quiet as many businesses were closed and many people attended Easter Day services at either St. Rita’s Catholic Church, the Nederland Community Presbyterian Church or Calvary Chapel.



At. 9:30 a.m., St. Rita’s opened their doors to the Easter Sunday Mass. The congregation and visitors filled the historic church, many of them holding babies in their arms as the priests went through the traditional ceremony. Ann Williams and Annemarie Fruth played the piano and the violin. Lit candles glowed at the altar next to white lilies as the hymns were sung, the prayers offered. After the service, the congregation was offered pastel colored cupcakes and coffee or tea as they greeted the priests and each other.

At 10 a.m. the Nederland Community Presbyterian Church gathered in their historic building on the Highway to celebrate the day and all it stands for in Christianity. A group of young children performed their songs for the congregation as pastor Hansen Wendlandt delivered words of inspiration and hope.



Some members of the congregation, former residents of Nederland, returned for the service and chance to catch up on Ned news. Frank and Susan Lutz, who moved down below just before the Cold Springs fire demolished their Ridge Road home, said life on the flatlands is different and definitely a lot easier.



At 11 a.m., the Revelation 19 choir got organized at the front of the church and burst into energetic song, riling the congregation into hand clapping and toe tapping as they sung along. The choir spends many months practicing for the Easter Sunday concert, a much anticipated event.



Pastor Doug Gibney and his wife Pat and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren filled the front row, three generations of Gibneys celebrating the risen Christ.



The women wore their spring dresses and the little girls wore dresses and matching shoes and were as pretty and light as butterflies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

