Clipping dog nails

As with people nails, some dog nails grow very quickly; while other dog nails grow slowly or are naturally trimmed by various activities you and your dog enjoy throughout the days. Keeping a dog’s nails trimmed are essential in full body health because long nails can change their footfall, creating issues not only painful when they walk; but can domino effect all the way up to their spine causing various muscular issues. Just think if you never cut your toenails and every time you walked your nails where pounding into the ground!

With my Girls, Tiki, Bear and Sally, they get their nails trimmed weekly as they have nails that grow quickly. Sometimes when we’ve been walking on sidewalks vs. on dirt, their nails will be slightly shortened by the action of walking on concrete. Regardless, nail trimming is always a weekly event in our lives. This nail trimming time also provides me the opportunity to inspect their pads for any burs or grasses that may be embedded, and to trim their foot fur.

I have my favorite pair of dog nail trimmers, the same style of trimmers my parents used when I was a kid. I have since purchased a couple more as it is much easier to trim a nail with sharp nail clippers, sometimes lightly shaving off microns where a nail may have started to crack or splinter. I believe the Nederland Feed and Pet store carries these, here is the link to the Four Paws clippers I use:

http://www.fourpaws.com/all-products/grooming-care/nail-care/magic-coat-super-pet-nail-clipper

I’ve been incredibly happy with these clippers as I can clearly see what I’m doing versus the other guillotine style of clipper which I do not like. I always try to clip in daylight so I can easily see the quick or the nail ‘vein’ helping ensure I don’t get too close to it. Granted, if I do, my Girls will let me know! They are very good communicators.

Starting with Tiki as a puppy, I made nail trimming a fun exercise filled with belly rubs, lots of treats and in the beginning only did one foot a day. Over time she grew to love our bonding experience as she rolled happily onto her back for her nail trimming, belly rubs and grooming moment. Adding Bear into the pack, she would watch as I worked on Tiki, eagerly awaiting her turn to be next. Bear now tries to push her way in to be first in line for her nail clipping and grooming time; but Tiki is always first, Bear second and Sally third. Sally, joining the pack later in her life, watched me over a couple months as I worked on Tiki and Bear. Then I slowly brought her in, doing a foot a day until she was as eager as Bear for her nail trimming time.

While visiting my friend Wendy, she videoed Tiki, Bear and Sally getting their nails trimmed. Here’s a video of Tiki first, then Bear jumping in, and Sally who definitely couldn’t miss out on the action:

https://www.youtube.com/c/4TheLuvOfDogzLLCNederland

Deb D'Andrea, founder of 4TheLuvOfDogz