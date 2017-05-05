Chippi honored as “Friend of the First”

Janet Perry, Lakewood. Kathleen Chippi stood with the beautiful blue crystal award, applause ringing in her ears and photographers’ flashes blinding her. She was late. She’d missed most of what was said about her, but she didn’t care. After years of speaking up in the face of ridiculing opposition from elected officials and town staff, Chippi was being honored for all of her hard work, defending the last shreds of the First Amendment left to American citizens.



Chippi is steadfast in her tracking of proposed new language and changes to existing language on local, state and federal levels. She has been influential in the fight for Cannabis legalization in Colorado for more than twenty years. She has opposed a lot of language, like Amendment 64, because it was faulty in ways that would further hurt Coloradans. Approval by voters put 64’s language into Colorado’s Constitution.



Chippi says she has “questioned everything, from elementary school on.” When she was 20, her first husband was then an airman in the US Air Force. He was asked to load up a lot of faulty military equipment, including gas masks, destined for use in the Gulf War. When he questioned the shipment, he was told to ignore it. He was put into maximum security, but not before telling his wife Kathleen, who called “60 Minutes.”



Years later, Chippi found the CDPHE was challenging both The Sunshine Laws and the people’s right to their public comment as Medical Marijuana rules were being discussed and created. Chippi said, “The Health Department had the tendency to either not publicly post the meeting, or they would post the meeting, and I would drive all the way down there… (Cherry Creek), and there were numerous times when they started the meeting a half-hour or an hour before it was supposed to.” Chippi and others were told they could not make public comment, even though the meeting was started early. Chippi observed these types of problems persist from 1997 through 2012. She continued to fight this by speaking up at meetings when given the opportunity, recording meetings and by educating the public. She filed lawsuits on behalf of patients, including one challenging a loss of patients’ money on a state level. These were only a few of the battles Chippi had taken on to protect Coloradans rights.



Chippi found herself embroiled in Nederland town politics when she felt she was being treated in an unfair manner by town staff. As she made her way through the proper channels for gaining public records and investigation into alleged harassment via camping laws, etc., she found deadlines for responses were ignored. The camping law language in the town code miraculously “changed overnight,” until Chippi forced the town to reproduce the original, completed code, which exonerated her of any violation. The town administrator continued to direct the Chief of Police, who continued to tell Chippi she did not know her rights regarding the town code, even though Chippi could quote it back to him.



This is part of a long history of a disrespectful banter directed at Chippi at town meetings and at town hall, since she began questioning problems at town hall. She became very concerned about an alleged “illegal grow map” put together by town employees under the direction of the town administrator. The town denied the existence of the rumored map, until the town administrator gave it to a town board member for reference, who then unknowingly revealed the ‘secret map’ at a public meeting, referring to it as the “illegal grow map.” The same board member, days later, asked that everyone ignore his previous comments regarding the map.



Chippi continues her CORA requests to try and hold the town accountable for its actions. She continues to fight for the rights of all Coloradans to enjoy their Constitutional freedoms. She plans on downloading a long history of recordings that prove her record of dedication to the rights of Coloradans, and illustrate the stumbling blocks placed in her way by too many who have been entrusted to protect and uphold those same rights.



Chippi was nominated for the Colorado Press Association’s “Friend of the First” Award by The Mountain-Ear newspaper. Barbara Hardt, publisher of the paper, read her nominating statement as she presented the award at the Colorado Press Association Convention on April 22, 2017.

