Black Hawk February Police Reports

On 2/1/17, an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of found drugs. The suspect was transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/1/17, at approximately 11:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Canyon Casino, on the report of a disturbance between a male and female at the bus stop. The male was arrested on a violation of a protection order.



On 2/2/17, at approximately 12:26 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Main Street regarding an intoxicated male. Officers contacted a male who was intoxicated and did not have a place to go to. The male was taken into protective custody and transported to the Arapahoe House in Wheat Ridge.



On 2/2/17, Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino, on the report of a theft. After further investigation, a suspect was contacted, and issued and released on a municipal summons.



On 2/2/17, an Officer responded to the Isle Casino for a party with a knife. Upon investigation completion, the party was contacted and removed from the casino.



On 2/3/17, at approximately 10:17 a.m., an Officer was on an area check of the KMM Parking Garage when he contacted a male party with a felony warrant. The party was transported and booked into the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/3/17, at approximately 5:25 p.m., an Officer assisted Gilpin County on an arrest at the Coyote Motel.



On 2/4/17, an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino for a reported assault. Upon investigation completion, two parties were issued summons.



On 2/4/17, an Officer responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. The suspected party passing the bill was arrested on an outstanding warrant.



On 2/4/17, an Officer responded to a telephone report of a damaged vehicle at the Ameristar Casino parking garage. No crime was committed.

On 2/4/17, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Officers responded to 131 Main Street on a reported theft of cash. A report was taken regarding the incident.



On 02/4/17, Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a theft. Two suspects were contacted and issued summons.



On 2/5/17, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Officers responded to the KMM parking garage on a report of an intoxicated male party driving a vehicle. The driver was stopped and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.



On 2/5/17, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Richman St. The driver was arrested on an unrelated warrant and issued a summons for the driving actions.



On 2/6/17, at approximately 10:20 a.m., an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino regarding found drugs.



On 2/6/17, Officers responded to the Lady Luck Hotel on the report of a disturbance between two parties. The victim chose not to press charges. One party was arrested on two unrelated warrants and transported to Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/7/17 at approximately 4:56 p.m., Officers responded to the Wild Card Casino on the report of a cell phone theft. A suspect has not been identified and the phone was not recovered.



On 2/8/17 at approximately 7:30 a.m., dispatch received a call from a man saying he lost his wallet in the Ameristar Casino at around Midnight on 2/8/17. Ameristar Surveillance was called and told the last location of the wallet. They found the wallet and sent it overnight to the owner.



On 2/8/17, an Officer was dispatched to HWY 119 just north of Black Hawk Street on a report of a single vehicle crash. The driver was not present. Due to front end damage the vehicle had to be towed.



On 2/8/17, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Main Street on a report of a motorcycle crash. After further investigation the driver was arrested, and transported to Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/8/17, Officers contacted a male who was providing marijuana to another in the parking garage. The male said he gave the other male a small amount of marijuana and asked for a donation for “the cause” in return. The male was advised that even though marijuana is legal, he cannot give marijuana to another in exchange for money whether it was a voluntary donation or not.



On 2/8/17, Officers were dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of a party who overdosed on pills. Upon further investigation, the party was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Hospital for further treatment and a mental health hold.



On 2/8/17, at approximately 6:42 p.m., Officers responded to 101 Black Hawk Street on a warrant pickup. A male was contacted regarding a warrant and he was arrested and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/8/17, at approximately 8:02 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street to assist the Division of Gaming to search the area for a male who ran from them who had an active warrant for his arrest. The male was contacted on the north side of the casino and taken into custody. The male was transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/9/17 at approximately 12:47 a.m., an Officer contacted a female party driving recklessly on Highway 119. She agreed to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers and was placed into custody for DUI.



On 2/10/17, an Officer responded to the 6500 block of Highway 119 on the report of a two vehicle accident. One driver was issued a summons.

On 2/10/17, Officers stopped a vehicle with no brake lights and expired license plates. The driver was arrested for an unrelated warrant and for providing false identifying information.



On 2/11/17, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Officers responded to the Z Casino on the report of 2 counterfeit $20 bills. The suspect was contacted and released without charges. The bills were seized to be turned into the Secret Service.



On 2/11/17, at approximately 5:28 p.m., Officers responded to 401 Main Street on a report of found drugs. A report was taken regarding the incident.



On 2/11/17, at approximately 7:09 p.m., a drunk driver was reported to be traveling Northbound on Highway 119 from Highway 6. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.



On 2/12/17, Officers conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 8.5 on Hwy 119. The driver was arrested for DUI.



On 2/13/17, at approximately 12:29, an Officer was traveling Eastbound on Gregory Street when a vehicle traveling Westbound crossed into the Eastbound lane of travel and almost struck his patrol vehicle head on. A traffic stop was conducted, a DUI investigation was conducted, and the driver was arrested.



On 2/13/17, at around 11:00 a.m., an Officer was headed northbound on Main about to start a traffic stop when a silver Dodge Durango stalled in the middle of the road. After further investigation, the party had warrants and was arrested and taken to Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/14/17, Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a counterfeit ten-dollar bill. The bill was seized and booked into evidence.



On 2/15/17, at approximately 10:30 a.m., an Officer was dispatched to The Lady Luck Casino for a suspicious person. The person was found and was arrested on a warrant and taken to Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/16/17, an Officer responded to the Saratoga Casino on the report of a theft. Two suspects were later contacted and issued a summons.

On 2/17/17, an Officer responded to the Gilpin Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. The bill was booked into evidence. There is suspect information.



On 2/17/17, Officers responded to the report of a suicidal person. The person was contacted and transported to the hospital on a mental health hold.



On 2/18/17, an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino for counterfeit bills. Upon investigation completion, the bills were collected and a report taken.



On 2/18/17, at approximately 10:08 am., an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on a report of found license plates. The plates were booked into evidence.



On 2/18/17, an Officer took the phone report of a theft and forgery. which had occurred at the Lodge Casino on01/18/17. There is no suspect information.



On 2/18/17, at approximately 6:21 p.m., Officers responded to a residence on Chase Street on the report of a Theft. The reporting party believed his roommates had stolen money from him. Due to lack of evidence, a suspect was not identified.



On 2/18/17, at approximately 7:15 p.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. Officers met with the party who passed the bill and took possession of the bill. The party was released.



On 2/18/17, at approximately 7:51 p.m., Officers responded to the Z Casino on the report of a party who damaged a slot machine but had left property. The was contacted and issued a summons.



On 2/18/17, at approximately 10:48 p.m., an Officer responded to the 200 Block of Gregory Street to assist CSP with a stalled car. The stalled car rolled back into the Troopers causing minor damage.



On 2/19/17, an Officer respondent to the Ameristar Casino on the report of an unwanted sexual contact. There is one suspect in custody.



On 2/19/17, an Officer was dispatched to the Lodge Casino on the report of a theft of cell phone. All needed information was obtained and the victim was given a case report number.



On 2/19/17, an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino on a report of a jacket theft. The suspect was at guest safety and after further investigation was issued and released on summons for General Theft.



On 2/19/17, an Officer was dispatched to The Ameristar on a report of a suicidal party. After making contact with the party, he was placed on a mental health hold and transported to Lutheran Medical Center.



On 2/19/17, at approximately 8:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 Block of Dory Hill Road on the report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver was transported to the Gilpin County Jail and the vehicle was towed since it was traffic hazard.



On 2/21/17, at approximately 10:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Saratoga Casino on the report of suspicious activity. A male party was later contacted and taken into custody.



On 2/25/17, Officers contacted an intoxicated male in the KMM parking garage. The male was taken into custody and later released to his father.



On 2/20/17, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Officers responded to the Wild Card Casino to contact a theft suspect. The suspect was cleared and came back with a warrant. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County jail on the warrant.



On 2/20/17, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of damage to a TV. A male suspect was located, placed into custody and booked into Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/20/17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., an Officer responded to the Lady Luck VIP lot on a report of a hit and run. A suspect has been identified and was issued a County Summons.



On 2/21/17 at approximately 12:37 a.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino Hotel on the report of a 911 hang-up call. A male and female were contacted and the female was arrested for harassment and transported and booked into the Gilpin County jail.



On 2/21/17 at approximately 4:43 a.m., Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on a report of a broken slot machine. A suspect has been identified and the case is under further investigation.



On 2/22/17 a party arrived at the Police Department to report the theft of luggage from the Isle Casino which occurred on 1/29/17. A suspect has been identified but the property has not been recovered.



On 2/23/17, an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found drugs. There is suspect information.



On 02/24/17, an Officer responded to the Black Hawk City Shops on the report of damage to the bay door of the car-wash.



On 2/24/17, at approximately 10:44 a.m., an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of an intoxicated party refusing to leave. The party was contacted, determined to be intoxicated, and transported to detox after attempting to get the party a ride and hotel room.



On 2/25/17, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Saratoga Casino on a trespassed female party. The female party fled the area. A warrant will be issued for the trespass and violation of a protection order.



On 2/25/17, at approximately 1:46 a.m., an Officer responded to the south doors of the Lodge on a report of a party who fell down and was bleeding.



On 2/25/17, an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a party using a fake identification to purchase alcohol. The party was positively identified. The party was found to be in violation of a protection order and in possession of felonious amounts of marijuana hashish. The party was arrested and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/25/17, at approximately 8:04 p.m., Officers responded to the KMM Parking garage on the report of a hit-and-run accident. The run vehicle was identified and the investigation is ongoing.



On 2/25/17, at approximately 7 p.m. Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a male party claiming people were following him. The male party admitted to consuming narcotics and was booked into Gilpin County Jail on a warrant.



On 2/25/17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Officers responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was determined to be a civil issue between two friends. Upon clearance of the reporting party she came back with an extraditable warrant. The party was taken into custody and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/25/17, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Officers responded to the city shops to meet a city shuttle bus on the report of someone spreading glass on the seats. The investigation is still ongoing.



On 2/26/17, at approximately 1:17 a.m., Officers responded to the Lady Luck parking garage on the report of a disturbance between a male and female party. The female was transported to Gilpin County Jail without incident.



On 2/17/17, at approximately 10:30 a.m., an Officer was dispatched to 240 Main Street, the Lodge Casino on report of a party with an active warrant. Officer Bridge contacted the party and arrested him on a Failure to Appear warrant.



On 2/26/17, at approximately 11:41 a.m. an Officer responded to the Post Office on a report of a party who hit a sign.



On 2/26/17, at approximately 9:53 p.m. Officers responded to an intoxicated party at the Golden Gates Casino. After investigation, the party was arrested for charges of harassment and fraud.



On 2/26/17, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Officers responded to the Golden Gates Casino on the report of a female party stating her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her.



On 2/26/17, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Officers responded to the Lodge Casino to assist Gilpin Ambulance with a trip-and-fall investigation. The injured party was transported to the hospital.

