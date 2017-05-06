Addison Waite 6/17/1962 to 4/1/2017

Addison Waite suddenly passed away at his home Saturday April 1, 2017.

Addison was born June 17, 1962 in Morristown, NJ. Addie’s family later moved to Winter Park, Florida where he spent much of his life. Always physically active, he was an avid skateboarder and enjoyed gymnastics, weightlifting and other sports.

He graduated from Winter Park High School in 1980, and later received a degree in Business Law from the University of Central Florida. He worked in his family business in the citrus industry.

Addie later moved to Colorado, and became a respected part of the Nederland Community.

He volunteered and participated in many local festivals. He had an active social life and his outgoing personality made many friends, who all will miss him dearly.



A celebration of his life will be held in June.

