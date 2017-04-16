UPDATED: Three people murdered in Coal Creek Canyon

Barbara Lawlor, Coal Creek Canyon. An early morning request for a welfare check resulted in the discovery of three bodies in a Coal Creek Canyon home on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Around 7:30 a.m. the Boulder County Communications Center received a call from a neighbor requesting a welfare check as he had not seen his friends for several days and was concerned as the woman had been ill for a while.



The house, located at 800 Divide View Drive is a large two-story home on a ridge at the end of a steep winding road off Copperdale Lane in Coal Creek Canyon. The neighborhood consists of large family homes in a quiet, somewhat remote area.



When Boulder County Deputies arrived at the home they found two bodies when they went in. They left the building, wrapped crime scene tape around the area and called for a team of investigators. Before anybody could begin the investigation, the detectives had to obtain search warrants. Much of the day on Saturday, the investigators waited to be able to legally enter the house.



Late Saturday afternoon, the crime team was able to enter the house and found another body. Two men and one woman were dead and had sustained “indications of trauma” according to the sheriff’s report. Because drugs were found in the house, a Hazmat team was called in to clear the building, to make sure sure the scene was environmentally safe before investigators went in.



A sheriff’s report said they believe the residence was specifically targeted but couldn’t give out any details because of the ongoing investigation status. By Sunday afternoon it was determined that the killer was still at large. Investigators have preliminarily identified the three victims in the triple homicide, and were able to eliminate murder-suicide as a factor.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department, no suspect(s) have yet to be identified, investigators believe that the residence in the 800 block of Divide View Drive was specifically targeted and that there is not a general threat to the public. More than 20 investigative personnel have been assigned to the investigation. They say this will be a lengthy investigation.

The families of the three victims in the Coal Creek homicide have provided photos.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of three individuals found in a residence near the 800 block of Divide View Drive in Golden, CO on 04/15/2017. At this time, the decedent has been positively identified as 54 year-old Caucasian male, Wallace White of Golden, CO. The decedent has been positively identified as 56 year-old Caucasian female, Kelly Sloat-White of Golden, CO. The decedent has been positiviely identified as 39 year-old Caucasian male, Emory Fraker of Broomfield, CO.

An autopsy has been completed on each decedent and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with this investigation, contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at(303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email to mspurgeon@bouldercounty.org. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers http://www.nococrimestoppers.com or call 800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

