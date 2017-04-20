This Week’s Weather – Too Much Dryness Not A Good Thing For April

By John McGinley

Despite a number of fronts in the area and some weak disturbances aloft we couldn’t squeeze a drop of rain out of the clouds all week. April is typically our wettest month and we count on it as we approach the June/July fire season. Downslope conditions dominated the week and gave us some very warm days for April. Most days were in the mid 60s and we even got close to 70 on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures were 15-20 degrees above normal. One piece of good news was that the winds stayed down or we might have had some days with high fire threat. While we are below normal for precipitation for the year, we are not as low as we were in 2012. We can still hope for some good rains in the rest of April and May to avoid a bad fire season.

Day Date High Low Precip Comments

Wed Apr 12 62 30

Thur Apr 13 68 30

Fri Apr 14 68 42

Sat Apr 15 59 28

Sun Apr 16 62 27

Mon Apr 17 65 29

Tue Apr 18 64 34

End-of-week snow on ground: none

Forecast

A much better chance this week to see some precipitation as the jet stream dives to our south on late Thursday and Friday. It will start as rain and change over to wet snow after midnight Thursday. Showers will remain in the area on Saturday. Temperatures will be a whole lot cooler than this past week. By Sunday we’ll see drying with downslope winds into Monday. Another system will bring better rain chances on Wednesday. All in all, not too bad of an outlook. We need the moisture.

Thursday–Apr 20: Increasing clouds with rain late. Highs in the 50s with lows in the low 30s by midnight.

Friday-Apr 21: Rain changing to snow overnight, ending by afternoon. Cool with highs in the 40s with lows near 30.

Saturday-Apr 22: Isolated rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s after lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday-Apr 23: Clearing and warmer with highs back into the upper 50s after lows in the 30s. Gusty winds.

Monday-Apr 24: Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Highs in the upper 50s with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday-Apr 25: Increasing clouds and warmer with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday-Apr 26: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the 50s after lows in the mid 30s.

