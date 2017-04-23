Everything comes full circle

Maureen Steele

Nederland

That was not the wind in the trees you heard last night. It was a collective sigh of relief that resounded over our beloved mountain town as the good news spread that Dr. Guy Newton DVM was not closing the doors of Peak to Peak Animal Hospital. Dr. Newton is retiring, but re-taking the helm as owner/operator is once again Dr. Mike Clements.

For those of us residing here long enough to remember the history, Dr. Clements opened Peak to Peak Animal Hospital in 1985. He sold the practice to Dr. Newton in 1994 and this duo has been practicing together since.

After 38 years sharpening, polishing and honing his brand of veterinary medicine, Dr. Newton has touched the lives of our beloved pets and the hearts of their owners. He is well deserving of his service withdrawal and looking forward to his retirement with his beloved wife Leslye. “I’m going to fish more. Golf more. Ski more and have a good time!” says Newton.

Guy approached medicine with a practical, sensible, and compassionate style we all have come to depend on and appreciate. When asked about passing the torch to Dr. Clements he replied happily, “Best thing in the world! Mike’s the only person I wanted to take it over.”

Dr. Clements mirrored Guy’s enthusiasm. “I’m thrilled. My roots run deep in Nederland. I started this practice 32 years ago when I was only eight years out of graduating Nederland High School. I sold this hospital 22 years ago to Guy. My wife Michelle and I were just starting our family and I needed a relief from the crazy hours. Now our kids are older and I am thrilled to be able to come back to Nederland full time”.

When asked what was the tipping point for him to consider taking over again, Mike readily replied, “Tara. Tara is a cornerstone in the practice and in the town. It is her expertise that will make this feasible for me to do”.

It was a unified, mutual and mass heartache felt at the thought of Peak to Peak being no more. It is the establishment we came to love, trust and highly value. Loyal clients no longer need to ask “What now?”

Like their long time relationship, this transition will be seamless and effortless. “We worked so well together, we shared common philosophies and a true friendship. I’m so thankful to Guy for the opportunity to make this happen”. So are we Dr. Clements, and so are our furry friends.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

