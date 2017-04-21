Emerald Murphy to leave NMSHS

Barbara Lawlor

Nederland

Last Friday, the Boulder Valley School District posted its agenda for Tuesday, April 11, and on it, under administrative appointments, was Emerald Murphy’s assignment to Centaurus High School as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, beginning July, 24, 2017.

Murphy has been the Nederland Middle Senior High School Athletic Director since fall of 2015. Before Winter Break last December, Murphy declined to renew football coach Aaron Jones’ contract for next fall. The news of Jones’ not being rehired blew through the school and the community like wildfire.

Members of the football team organized a peaceful student walkout and parents and community members wrote emails to the board and administrators expressing their outrage that a dedicated, honored coach would be let go. NMSHS administrators said they couldn’t say why this action was taken, just that they were taking another direction.

In the weeks that followed, it was revealed that Murphy had fired at least four other coaches for non-revealed reasons.

Murphy will continue her position at NMSHS for the remainder of the school year. Assistant Principal Greg Guevara will assume the duties of Athletic Director for the 2017-2018 school year. The Dean of Students will be posted and hired in accordance with the BVSD hiring protocol.

Other changes put before the board were Kate Bradley’s resignation from her special education position, Andrea Kinzy-Wheeler’s retirement as a math teacher and Laura Marts retirement as a science teacher. Richard Dustin and Ruth Pizarro Robles have been hired as custodians.

Marisa Orszulak has announced her retirement as school support assistant from Nederland Elementary School.

