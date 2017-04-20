Eagles take time travel to stage

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. In 2018, the classic A Wrinkle in Time will be released as a movie starring Reece Witherspoon. But you don’t have to wait to see a new, modern spin on the play: the Gilpin School Eagle’s theater program is presenting their 90’s version of the show, which depicts the journey of Meg, her brother and a friend to find her missing scientist father.
The show will be performed on Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21 at 7pm and Saturday, 22 at Noon.
The story line is fantasy and science fiction: Meg Murry, a high school student, is transported through time and space with her brother Charles Wallace and her friend Calvin O’Keefe on a mission to rescue her father from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet.
During the course of her adventure, Meg is transformed from an awkward, plain girl, fraught with insecurities to a strong and loving young woman. Meg’s father has been missing for a year when Mrs. Whatsit arrives: a celestial being, disguised as a tramp, who can read Meg’s mind. She has come to explain the Tesseract, a wrinkle in time and space that will allow Meg to search for her dad.
Meg and Charles and Calvin get together and learn that the universe is threatened by a daunting evil called the Dark Thing, a huge cloud that engulfs the stars. One of the planets, Camazotz, holds Meg’s dad prisoner.
The three teens step through the wrinkle in the curtain and set off to rescue Meg and Charles’ father.
Last Saturday, April 8, 2017, the Wrinkle cast gathered in the Eagle auditorium for a five-hour rehearsal including the working of the new LED lighting system made available by a Allen Greene Foundation grant.
Director Hannah Raynes explained that a high school play production can cost up to $16,000 and before the show even begins rehearsal, the students are out raising funds to pay for their shot on the stage.
One of the main pieces of the set this year is the Tesser, the wrinkle that is the gateway to time and space travel. It is a huge round mechanism set on a spindle that allows the circular form to rotate. When the strobe lights hit the shimmering, spinning globe, it appears to engulf the teens in its light and movement.
Raynes says the fabric used on the structure was the same flying scarves used in Peter Pan. The three pieces of cloth cost $300 apiece.
As the lighting testing went on, the cast rehearsed various scenes. Their lines are good to go, it’s a matter of timing with the lighting crew and sets.
Gilpin spring plays include all the schools with middle school and high school playing the speaking cast and elementary school students playing the chorus, with a dance mixed in.
A Wrinkle in Time Cast List
Narrators/Featured Singers and Tesserers: Alicia Johnson and Sarah Trujillo
Meg: Alyssa Webb
Charles Wallace: Caleb Murphy
Calvin: Aidan Freeman
Mrs. Whatsit: Isabel Szucs
Mrs. Who: Anna Yocom
Mrs. Which: Clare Diekman
Students: Archer O’Brien, Lance Prewitt, Aucklynn Sacco, Katelyne O’Sullivan and Ashton Turkaly
Mother: Trystin Swan
Father: Joel Layton
Teacher: Halle Yocom
Chris Henderson: Zach Gebhart
Principal Jenkins: Aspen Nadeau
Postmistress: Hannah Lozano
Happy Medium: Carly Johnson
Red Eyes: Logan Prewitt
Camazotzian 1: Taby Gray
Camazotzian 2: Brier Randall
Camazotzian 3: Cassidy Wood
Camazotzian Kids/Dancers: Archer O’Brien, Aucklynn Sacco, Katelyne O’Sullivan, Ashton Turkaly, Lance Prewitt, Halle Yocom
Girl: Esmee Halsted
Billy: William Warren
Dark Dancers: Aspen Nadeau and Courtney Holmes
Aunt Beast: Kristen Hardman
Beast: Zach Gebhart