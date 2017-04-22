Black Hawk Police reports March 2017

On 3/1/17 an Officer responded to the Saratoga Casino on the report of a party trespassing. The party was escorted off the property and issued a citation.

On 3/1/17, at approximately 4:48 p.m., an Officer stopped a vehicle on suspicion of a DUI. There is one suspect in custody.

On 3/1/17 at approximately 5:53 p.m., Officers responded to 401 Main Street on a report that a male had a possible warrant for probation violation. Officers made contact with the male and verified that this was not the male with the warrant for his arrest.

On 3/2/17 The Division of Gaming requested assistance locating a theft suspect. The suspect was contacted while driving on Miners Mesa Road. The suspect’s license was revoked as a habitual traffic offender. The suspect was issued a summons for the traffic violations. Div. of Gaming arrested the suspect on an outstanding warrant and issued a summons for the theft.

On 3/3/17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., an Officer took a report of a hit run that occurred between 3/1/17 and 3/2/17 at the Ameristar Casino overflow parking lot. No suspects were identified.

On 3/3/17 at approximately 2:16 p.m., an Officer responded to the Lady Luck Hotel on the report of a party trespassing. Narcotics (owner could not be confirmed) were found in the room and the party was escorted off the property. The narcotics were booked into evidence for destruction

On 3/3/17, at approximately 3:35 p.m., an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of a counterfeit 100-dollar bill. A suspect was contacted and the bill was seized.

On 3/4/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino for a fight in progress. An investigation was conducted and a report was taken.

On 3/4/17, at approximately 7:48 a.m., while at the Ameristar Casino, an Officer was advised of a suicidal party on the smoking patio. The party was contacted and transported by Gilpin Ambulance.

On 3/4/17, at approximately 6:44 a.m., an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a theft. A suspect was contacted and it was determined no crime had been committed.

On 3/4/17, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of an intoxicated Hispanic male refusing to leave. The male party was placed into custody for violation of a protection order, and a female passenger was taken to the hospital due to a high level of intoxication.

On 3/5/17 an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of found narcotics. The narcotics were recovered. There are currently no suspects in custody.

On 3/5/17, at approximately 2:39 a.m., Officers responded to the Golden Gates Casino on the report of an employee complaining of harassment.

On 3/5/17, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of a fraudulent identification card left by a female party. After further investigation, two suspects were contacted and arrested for possession of controlled substance, and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/5/17, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers stopped a vehicle for expired plates in the 500 Block of Gregory Street. The male driver was arrested for driving without a valid license.

On 3/6/17, at approximately 12:59 a.m., Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a Casino employee who was verbally threatened by a guest. The male party was transported to the Gilpin County Jail without incident.

On 3/6/17, at approximately 9:17 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a theft. After further investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had an active warrant. He was arrested and transported to Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/6/17, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of 2 parties snorting an unknown substance in their vehicle. The parties were contacted and after further investigation were taken into custody. Both parties were transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/6/17, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a lost wallet. There is no suspect information at this time.

On 3/6/17, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of candy theft. A male party was taken to jail for violation his conditions of parole and theft.

On 3/7/17, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Officers responded to The Ameristar Casino, on a report a disturbance involving a female that punched a male in the face. The female was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County Jail for domestic violence.

On 3/7/17, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Officer Hart was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found drugs. No suspect information was attainable. The found drugs were seized and placed into evidence at the police department for destruction

On 3/7/17, at approximately 4:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Isle Casino on the report of found drugs.

On 3/8/17, at approximately 12:21 a.m., an Officer took a report from a party who lost their keys at the Isle Casino. Surveillance reviewed the reporting party’s movements through the casino and could not determine when and where they were lost.

On 3/8/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of credit card fraud. No suspects have been identified at this time.

On 3/8/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. The bill was collected for evidence; there are currently no suspects in custody.

On 3/9/17, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an Officer responded to the Lady Luck parking garage for a party reporting vehicle damage which occurred at the Ameristar Casino. After investigation, it could not be determined when and where the damage was caused.

On 3/10/17, at approximately 11:39 p.m., an Officer responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of a party trespassing. No suspects have been identified.

On 3/10/17, at approximately 5:23 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of an intoxicated party entering his vehicle. A male party was later taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

On 3/10/17, at approximately 10:17 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 119 at mile marker 5.8. Fictitious license plates were seized and the driver was issued a summons.

On 3/11/17 an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of a subject urinating in public. The suspect was released on a municipal summons.

On 3/11/17, at approximately 2:58 p.m., an Officer responded to the Golden Gates Casino on the report of a theft. A suspect was contacted and issued a summons, and the property was recovered.

On 3/12/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino, on the report of a found ID, and other cards with different names on them. Case is under further investigation.

On 3/12/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Isle Casino parking garage (level 3) on the report of a possible criminal trespass. The rear driver side window had been broken out of a vehicle, however, there was nothing reported missing from inside the vehicle.

On 3/12/17, at approximately 10:39 p.m., an Officer performed a traffic stop with a vehicle on Highway 119 and MM 5.8 The male driver was booked into Gilpin County Jail for numerous traffic offenses.

On 3/13/17 at approximately 1:48 p.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of a disturbance. A male party was issued a summons for harassment.

On 3/13/17, at approximately 4:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 Block of Main Street on a report of a disturbance that occurred at the Ameristar Casino. A male party was found to be in violation of a protection order, and a female party was arrested on a warrant.

On 3/14/17 Officers were dispatched to the Z-Casino on report of a theft. Upon further investigation, a suspect was identified and contacted. He was issued and released on a municipal summons for theft.

On 3/14/17, at approximately 1:05 a.m., an Officer responded to 111 Richman Street on a call of the disturbance. the male party was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County Jail for domestic violence.

On 3/14/17 an Officer responded to the 100 Block of Main Street and located several lost items. The owner of the items has been identified and contact is being attempted.

On 3/14/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Wild Card Casino on the report of found drugs inside a rest room. No suspect information was attainable. The found drugs were booked into evidence for destruction.

On 3/14/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Z-Casino on the report of employee non-sufficient funds checks. Case is under further investigation.

On 3/14/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar parking garage on the report of a road rage incident. Upon further investigation, the suspect driver was contacted, issued and released on a municipal summons for careless driving and no proof of insurance.

On 3/14/17 Black Hawk Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated male driving the wrong way in Ameristar Casino parking garage. Officers were able to contact this person after he drove into KMM parking garage. The driver was arrested for DUI.

On 3/14/17, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Officers responded to mile marker 5.8 to assist Gilpin County on the report of a vehicle associated with a disturbance reported from the Coyote Motel currently traveling Northbound towards Black Hawk.

On 3/14/17, at approximately 8:29 p.m., an Officer performed a traffic stop with a vehicle showing expired plates. The plates were found to be fictitious and the driver was issued a summons.

On 3/14/17, at approximately 9:30 a.m., an Officer was dispatched to 120 Main Street on a report of a theft. Upon further investigation, the suspect was found and arrested for theft.

On 3/15/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a party with a warrant. There is one individual in custody.

On 3/15/17 an Officer contacted an intoxicated male party in the valet parking area of the Lady Luck Casino. The male party was later placed into custody for assault in the second degree and resisting arrest.

On 3/16/17, at approximately 2:30 p.m., an Officer responded to the area of Main St. and Black Hawk St. on the report of suspicious activity. A female party was contacted and arrested on an unrelated warrant and additional charges.

On 3/16/17, at approximately 4:16 p.m., Officers responded to 488 Main Street on a report of a male who urinated on the building at the Monarch Casino. A male was contacted and cited for urinating in public.

On 3/16/17, at approximately 9:02 p.m., an Officer contacted a female party in the 110 block of Main Street who was wanted on several warrants. The warrants were confirmed and the female party was transported and booked into the Gilpin County jail.

On 3/17/17, at approximately 1:27 a.m., Officers responded to 111 Richman Street on a call of the disturbance. The male party was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County Jail for domestic violence

On 3/17/17, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Isle Hotel on the report of a physical disturbance. A suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.

On 3/18/17, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a female party who believed she had been drugged. The suspects had left the property prior to Officers contacting them. The investigation is ongoing.

On 3/18/17, at approximately 1:07 a.m., an Officer responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of an intoxicated male refusing to leave. The male party was contacted, refused to leave with a sober party, and was transported to detox.

On 3/18/17, at approximately 8:09 a.m., Officers observed a vehicle traveling Southbound on Highway 119 at Mile Marker 6.2 with no headlights on. Upon stopping the vehicle Officers learned the party did not have a driver’s license. The party was taken into custody and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/18/17, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Officers responded to 111 Richman Street level 7 of the parking garage regarding a male and a female having sexual intercourse in the open. The male and female were contacted and they were both cited for public indecency.

On 3/18/17, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a disturbance between a male and female. The female was arrested and transported to Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/19/17, at approximately 4:54 a.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a stolen vehicle. A female was assaulted and the male driver left with her vehicle. The case is under further investigation.

On 3/19/17, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the Golden Gates Casino on the report of a party who could not locate his vehicle. After further investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

On 3/20/17, at approximately 2:07 a.m., Officers responded to the Wild Card Casino on the report of a Wild Card employee who was assaulted by a guest. The female party was released on a summons.

On 3/20/17, at approximately 12:18 a.m., an Officer was dispatched to the Saratoga Casino regarding a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill.

On 3/20/17, at approximately 3:19 p.m., an Officer located a female party at the Isle Casino who had a felony and misdemeanor warrant. The female party was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/21/17, at approximately 3:54 a.m., Officers responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of damage to a slot machine.

On 3/21/17, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Officers responded to the Gilpin Valet Lot on the report of a vehicle trespass. A suspect was contacted, arrested, and the victim’s property was recovered.

On 3/10/17, at approximately 3:41 a.m., an Officer responded to level two of the Lady Luck parking garage on the report of a stolen vehicle. There are currently no suspects in custody.

On 3/22/17 Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a counterfeit ten-dollar bill. A suspect was contacted; the bill was seized and booked into evidence.

On 3/23/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on a report of a possible suicidal party. Upon arrival, the male party volunteered to go to the hospital for evaluation.

On 3/23/17 an Officer responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of an intoxicated party. The subject was contacted and transported to the Gilpin County Jail on the charge of violating a protection order.

On 3/23/17 Officers took a phone report from a female stating her vehicle had been broken into at the Isle Casino parking garage. No suspects have been identified.

On 3/23/17 Officers responded to the Z-Casino on the report of theft that had occurred on 03/17/17. A suspect was contacted and issued a summons.

On 3/24/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of female party who had overdosed in the hotel. The female was transported by medics.

On 3/24/17 an Officer responded to the 200 block of Gregory Street on the report of a party throwing rocks onto the roadway. The suspect was contacted and issued a summons.

On 3/25/17 at approximately 12:14 a.m., Officers responded to 101 Gregory Street on a report of found drugs. A bag with a white powdery substance was located. No suspects could be located.

On 3/25/17, Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a disturbance. The male party was transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/25/17, Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a male party urinating by the front door of the Casino. The male party was released on a summons.

On 3/25/17, at approximately 9:02 p.m., an Officer responded to the Lodge Casino on a report of a stolen purse.

On 3/25/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of drugs found in a hotel room. There is suspect information.

On 3/26/17, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a lost wallet containing possible narcotics. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/26/17 Officers responded to the Golden Gates Casino on a report of an intoxicated male party. The party was contacted and found to be in violation of a court order. The party was arrested and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/26/17, at approximately 2:26 a.m., Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a welfare check on an intoxicated female.

On 3/26/17, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a driver’s license was found by a Tram driver. She reported it to Black Hawk Police and the license was collected at approximately 12:59 p.m.

On 3/26/17, at approximately 10:47 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Gregory street & Church street on the report of a vehicle on fire. The vehicle was extinguished and towed privately by the owner.

On 3/27/17 at approximately 3:00 p.m., an Officer and Sergeant responded to the KMM garage regarding the theft of wheel lug nuts from a car. A suspect was identified.

On 3/28/17 an Officer took a phone report of a theft which occurred on 3/24/17 at a casino. There is surveillance footage of an unknown male who stole the property. The investigation continues.

On 3/29/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino for a possible theft of money. Upon investigation completion money was returned and report was taken.

On 3/30/17 an Officer took a phone report regarding lost property at the Lady Luck Casino. The item was later found and booked into evidence.

On 3/29/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on report of a counterfeit bill. There is suspect information

On 3/30/17 an Officer responded to the Lady Luck parking garage on a report of a wanted person. The party was arrest on an outstanding warrant and taken to Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/30/17 Officers were dispatched to the Isle Casino for damage to a gaming device. Suspect was identified and report taken.

On 3/31/17, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Officers observed a vehicle traveling Eastbound on Gregory Street with a headlight out. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver appeared to be impaired. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

On 3/31/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Lady Luck hotel on a report of a disturbance. Upon further investigation, it was determined no crime was committed a verbal warning was issued.

