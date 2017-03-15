Town Shop celebrates with Open House

John Scarffe, Nederland. After more than two years of planning and construction, the Town of Nederland celebrated the completion of its new Town Maintenance Shop during an open house and barbecue on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 1 to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, asbestos has been discovered at the old town shop, and it has been sealed.



During the open house at the new shop at 294 Ridge Road, tours were given and refreshments provided. The building is located south of the Boulder County transfer station.



The new facility is about 5,000 square feet and features energy efficiency systems, including solar electricity and geothermal heating, according to a Town news release.



The site replaces the old facility at 750 W. Fifth Street, which will now be deconstructed and cleared to make way for workforce housing as soon as the asbestos has been cleared.



Asbestos was discovered in the old building and reported to the Town on February 22, according to a Town news release. “During the course of decommissioning the old town maintenance shop, the Town of Nederland has been informed that several building materials in the old shop contain asbestos.



“The Town has sealed the building to entry and begun plans to dispose of the materials,” according to the release. Assessment contractor Foothills Environmental Inc. reported that asbestos was found in roofing materials, window glazing, vermiculite insulation and sink undercoating.



Any material containing greater than one percent asbestos is considered to be an asbestos containing material. The analysis was undertaken as part of the Town’s application for a State demolition permit for the 1954-built shop.



All employees had already transferred to the new facility. Town staff will seek bids for certified asbestos abatement contractors to clear the building of asbestos before further deconstruction.



The new Town Maintenance Shop was completed in early January 2017, transferring the headquarters for Public Works, including roads and other maintenance, to the Ridge Road location. The Town began assembling the land for facility in 1998.



The Nederland Board of Trustees adopted the master plan for the Town Maintenance Shop to be built at Ridge Road on Jan. 6, 2015, according to the Town website. The Trustees approved the 95 percent design drawings at their regular meeting of August 4, 2015.



The project was awarded grant funds on August 7, 2015, and went to bid in fall 2015. Town voters approved a request to collect the $800,000 in grant funds from the State Department of Local Affairs on November 3, 2015.



Preliminary ground work on the project, including grading and clearing, was then completed, and the project broke ground in late spring 2016. Construction kicked off that spring.



The final acre for the Town Maintenance Shop became part of Nederland on August 2, 2016. The Board approved an ordinance to annex into Nederland the final 1.04 acres of the Town Maintenance Shop property. The rest of the Town Shop site, 6.67 acres, was annexed into the Town in November 2012.



The purchase of this property was finalized after approval of the purchase agreement with Boulder County at the Board’s meeting on July 19, 2016. Town Administrator Alisha Reis said that, due to a survey error, this one acre did not get conveyed.



The property was purchased for $9,000 from Boulder County, as part of the approved 2016 Budget. The funds are drawn from a 2015 refund of deposit payments to Xcel for electrical service at the wastewater treatment facility.



The project was built by Castle Rock-based MW Golden Constructors, in partnership with engineers JVA Inc. of Boulder. The $2 million project was supported by grants from the Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, as well as Town funds saved over many years for this purpose.

