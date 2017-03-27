Michael Carlson, Gilpin County. February kicked off our “Teen Tech Thursdays”. We started with two teens at the first session and doubled that at the next session. Teens are historically a difficult age group to attract to any type of programming. We hope that as the word spreads, we will attract more teens from the age group 12+. In partnership with the Gilpin Extension Office, we received part of a grant request from the Alan Green Memorial Foundation to support the program. With additional funds approved by the Library Board and Gilpin Extension Office, we were able to purchase eight LEGO Mindstorm EV3 robotic kits along with additional tablets to support them.
Teens can look forward to testing out their robotic building skills at the Library on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month starting at 4:30 p.m. In an effort to provide the latest in materials and formats to our patrons, the Library just purchased four early learning tablets for children. Called Launchpads, these are pre-loaded with high-quality, ad-free apps and are durable enough to circulate. As soon as we get them in, patrons will be able to check them out from the Library and allow their children to continue learning from home. The content collection spans the six fundamental learning areas, including English Language Arts, math, science, language learning, critical thinking, and creativity. Look for these tablets to hit the shelves towards the end of the month.
Our five part financial literacy series concludes March 7th with a session on “Managing Money during Retirement”. So far, four of the sessions have attracted over 20 people. The program was made possible by a grant from FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Foundation) through SmartInvesting@yourlibrary, a partnership with the American Library Association.
Statistics for February 2017: We circulated 2,165 items during the month. Books accounted for 54% of the circulation along with DVDs 33%, eContent 9%, and CD Books 4%. eBook and eAudio circulation for the month was 198. Our estimated attendance for February was 1052 for the 20 days the Library was open, an average of 53 patrons per day. There were 1,502 patron visits to our website. There were 16 new Library cards issued. The meeting room was used 15 times.